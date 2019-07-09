Top Story

News

Sports

Athens Gold takes runner-up

Athens Gold takes runner-up

The Athens Gold 12U team took second place in bracket B at the Throw Down in A-town Tournament held June 21-23 in Athens. The team defeated Alexander and Fairfield Union in bracket play, before being defeated by Athens Attack in the championship game. Team members are (front from left) Brady…

Consistency the key for Solich, Ohio

Consistency the key for Solich, Ohio

Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a nine-part series outlining the 2019 Ohio Football roster and the outlook for the 2019 season. The series has broken down nine parts of the program, with a look at who returns, what’s changed, and what’s to come at each position. The series co…

Community

Upcoming community events

  • Updated

Beginning Tai Chi with Jacob Russell, Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 7 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.Vocalist Jimmy Hows… Read more

Upcoming community events

  • Updated

Buchtel United Methodist Church,17890 N. Akron Ave., will hostvacation bible schoolwith the theme “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus”July 10-12, 6… Read more

Bennett 45th anniversary

Bud and Linda Bennett of Millfield will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on July 13. The couple was married on July 13, 1974 at the gr… Read more

Local Social is a feed of social media posts from partner businesses and organizations. To add your business, contact amontgomery@adamspg.com