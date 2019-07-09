A lawsuit a female school bus driver filed against Trimble Local School Board and one of its members, Kevin Coey, alleges he harassed her before and after he was elected to the board.
With enrollment dipping last year, Ohio University is looking at plans to bring in a new crop of honors students.
A lawsuit a female school bus driver filed against Trimble Local School Board and one of its members, Kevin Coey, alleges he harassed her before and after he was elected to the board.
Some residents of a Pike County community had a bit of a surprise last Friday as a young black bear was reported roaming around the village.
An Athens man already charged with aggravated robbery was indicted Monday by an Athens County grand jury on additional charges.
A Carbonville man has pleaded innocent in Athens County Common Pleas Court to multiple felony charges related to a break-in last month at a Hopewell Health Centers facility on Kimberly Road.
The Athens Gold 12U team took second place in bracket B at the Throw Down in A-town Tournament held June 21-23 in Athens. The team defeated Alexander and Fairfield Union in bracket play, before being defeated by Athens Attack in the championship game. Team members are (front from left) Brady…
Editor’s Note: This is the final installment in a nine-part series outlining the 2019 Ohio Football roster and the outlook for the 2019 season. The series has broken down nine parts of the program, with a look at who returns, what’s changed, and what’s to come at each position. The series co…
Kids Day in York Township
CINCINNATI — The Southern Ohio Copperheads weren’t able to cool off the Cincinnati Steam, at least on Friday.
- Glouster Village Council to host special meeting
- Tri-County Career Center Board of Education to meet
- Red Cross blood drives scheduled
- Athens Taxi Board to meet
- Athens County will answer rollover 911 calls from Meigs County
- Crime Solvers Anonymous announce July Crimes of the Month
- North College Street to close for utility repairs
- Athens County Auditor data collectors now in the field
Beginning Tai Chi with Jacob Russell, Thursdays, July 11, 18 and 25, 7 p.m., Federal Valley Resource Center, Stewart, free.Vocalist Jimmy Hows… Read more
Two Athens County women have earned their master's degrees from Western Governors University, an online, nonprofit university. Heather Dilling… Read more
Buchtel United Methodist Church,17890 N. Akron Ave., will hostvacation bible schoolwith the theme “Shipwrecked: Rescued by Jesus”July 10-12, 6… Read more
Frank Sargeant of Union Grove, Alabama, who began his career in outdoors writing with a column for The Athens Messenger in the 1960’s, has won… Read more
Activities this week at United Seniors of Athens County Inc., 701 E. State St., Suite 101, Athens, include: Read more
Bud and Linda Bennett of Millfield will celebrate their 45th wedding anniversary on July 13. The couple was married on July 13, 1974 at the gr… Read more
Local Social is a feed of social media posts from partner businesses and organizations. To add your business, contact amontgomery@adamspg.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Convicted sex offender faces new charges involving child pornography
- Lawsuit filed against Trimble school board and a member
- 50 years at AHS — the origins of a 'new' school
- Athens County land transfers
- O'Bleness Golf Tournament winners announced
- Consistency the key for Solich, Ohio
- Athens County will answer rollover 911 calls from Meigs County
- Remembering Violet Dalton, Athens' first Senior Queen
- Local company leading the way in virtual reality technology
- Athens man indicted again on additional charge s
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.