For those who put out a lot of energy by way of extreme exercise, such as bicycling across the country or running a marathon, much fuel is needed.
Carbo-loading is a strategy used by athletes to store energy needed to endure the next day’s run or ride. Because our cross-country bicycle group spent a lot of energy everyday, we would ‘carbo-load’ everyday and at every opportunity.
We would eat big stacks of pancakes in the morning, lots of pasta and rice in the evening, and many peanut butter sandwiches in between. We traveled an average of 60 miles a day and spent part of the day taking in the sights and the local activities. Sometimes we would travel more than 100 miles a day when there was nothing especially to see.
Throughout the bulk of our journey, we consumed plenty of food to fuel our bodies. But at one point, it was not the case. We arrived in Kansas during a hot spell. It was an especially hot, hot spell, in a state where it’s always hot in the summer months. I can remember distinctly when the temperature reached 110 degrees.
It was a surreal hot that drained your energy with every pedal. We couldn’t wait around for the weather to improve. Our only option was to hop on our bikes and hope for the best. It was sheer misery the first moment we hit the road. And to think that we had only started our brutal, several hundred-mile odyssey was just unfathomable.
This was flat country. The only thing that could be seen ahead was the flat horizon and a small bump in the middle. We would travel for a day through the scorching heat. The next day, the scenery was the same, except the bump was a little bigger. On the third day, the bump had slowly turned into a ten story high and just as wide gigantic grain elevator.
Colossal grain elevators like this can hold 10 million bushels of grain. We stopped and gawked at the enormous structure and then moved on. The scenery was the same, but with no bump. At one point, during our Kansas high temperature escapade, everyone in our group ran out of energy, basically at the same time. All our bodily resources were absolutely empty. I was so weak and drained that my body reacted in an unexpected way. I felt cool and empty, as if death was the next stage.
It was many, many miles to the next town and we could travel no more. So we moved to the side of the road and collapsed. Rick wrapped himself in a ‘space blanket’, which is supposed to reflect the heat away. Frank (one of the cyclists that we acquired from another group) laid face up in the weeds with the sun pounding down on his depleted body.
I thought he was going to die. I lost track of Clarke. To keep Frank alive, I devised a contraption with my ‘space blanket’ to create a bit of shade. All our bodily resources were absolutely empty. We had a little water, but it was almost too hot to drink. There is nothing like a swig of scalding water when it’s 110 degrees. I’m not sure how we did it, but we got out of that jam. We learned our lesson, after that, we only traveled Kansas at night. The photo shows me still standing, Rick on his ‘space blanket’, and Frank in the weeds, in the distance.
