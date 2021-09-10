Kyndal Snedden, Grand, Reserve and Pair Champion Market Sheep winner. Grand champion purchased by RC & Son Construction, State Electric, Russell Douglas Trucking, Jay Edwards, Diamond Stone, The Local Butcher, Don Wood Automotive, Lance’s Trailer Sales, Parker Corp, Baum Lumber, TP One Stop, Mark Porter, Davis Lawn Care, Bryce Ashcraft Firewood, Carr Auto Glass and Don Wood Polaris for $12,500. Pair and Reserve Champion not selling. Photo submitted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.