Athens County Sheriff's Office enforcement
Throughout the month of April, the Athens County Sheriff's Office will work in conjunction with the Ohio Department of Public Safety, Ohio Traffic Safety Office and surrounding jurisdictions to conduct traffic enforcement.
This enforcement began yesterday and will continue through the end of the month. During this time, deputies will aggressively seek impaired and distracted drivers - those who put themselves and others at risk on the roadway.
This Day In History
On this day in 2005, Pope John Paul II, who was the first non-Italian pope in 455 years, and the first from a Slavic country, died in Vatican City. He was chosen as Bishop of Rome and head of the Roman Catholic Church in 1978.
TheAthens CountySheriff’s Office continuesto worktogetherwiththe communityto make
Athens Countyasafer, moreenjoyable placeto work,live,and play.
Today in Sports History
On April 2, 1977, the Montreal Canadians rout the Washington Capitals, 11-0, at the Montreal Forum to set an NHL record of 34 straight home games without a loss.
