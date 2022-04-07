Kid’s Easter Party Planned
An Easter egg hunt for children ages 1-10 is planned for Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 21, 520 W. Union St., Athens. There will be games, food and prizes. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny will also be made available to those attending.
April 7 in History
On this day, April 7, 1969, The Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA) awarded a contract to build a precursor of today’s world wide web to BBN Technologies. The date is widely considered as the internet’s symbolic birthday.
Opening Day in Baseball History
On April 7, 1973, Cleveland set both a day-game and opening-game record as 74,420 fans watched the then-Indians beat the Detroit Tigers, 2-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.