Free shaved ice Monday
Every year on Tax Day, Kona Ice hosts National "Chill Out Day" and trucks nationwide hand out free shaved ice as a way to cure the community's stress related to the federal deadline day.
The island-inspired truck will be parked to hand out free cups of tropical ice to all who stop by the Ohio University Credit Union Shafer Street branch, at 90 South Shafer St. Monday from noon to 2 p.m.
Wildflowers outing set for Saturday
The Strouds Run Spring Wildflowers outing will take place Saturday from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Participants will meet at the Strouds Run State Park's group camp located at 11661 State Park Road, Athens. Then, they will begin their hike along a woodland trail where they'll get to observe the local spring wildflowers.
The guide for this event will be award-winning naturalist, Julie Gee.
Located just outside Athens, Strouds Run State Park surrounds Dow Lake and offers visitors access to a beach, a shaded camp ground, hiking trails and facilities for picnicking.
For more information about the Strouds Run Spring Wildflower outing call 740-592-2302
On This Day in History
At about 11:40 p.m. on April 14, 1912, the R.M.S. Titanic struck an iceberg off the coast of Newfoundland and sank to the bottom of the sea at about 2:20 a.m. the next morning, taking the lives of more than 1,500 people. The Titanic was on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York when the tragedy occurred.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.