1.) Ohio University makes changes to mask policy
Masking will no longer be required for vaccinated individuals on Ohio University grounds, whether indoor or outdoor. Those who aren't vaccinated will still be require to wear a mask indoors and are recommended to do so outdoors where social distancing is not possible.
2.) Search ongoing for missing Athens County man
Kyle Bridgeman, age 30, was reported missing on June 4 and has still not been found. Athens County Sheriffs Office has an investigation open into the disappearance.
3.) Atomic Credit Union collecting school supplies
The annual school supply drive is taking place throughout the month of July. Donations can drop off donations at any of the 14 locations.All donations will be matched and kept local.
