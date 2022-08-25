Americans changed behaviors this summer and are planning trips this fall
Labor Day typically marks the end of summer road trips and vacations. However, many people will continue to travel during the fall months according to new research from AAA.
An online survey conducted across the United States in early August found that about 32% of Americans will travel for Labor Day weekend. Of those who plan to travel, the vast majority (82%) will go by automobile. The top destinations for hotel, cruise and tour bookings are:
Las Vegas
San Diego
Orlando
Alaska
Fort Lauderdale
Nashville
Hawaii
Europe
The late summer survey also found that most respondents are planning trips this fall. According to those polled:
73% plan to take a leisure trip after Labor Day
52% will take a road trip
30% will fly somewhere
7% will take a cruise
According to the survey, the most popular international cruises this fall will be voyages to destinations in the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and Mexico.
“Travelers can take advantage of some great savings right now, whether it be a trip to see fall colors or a cruise to warmer destinations,” said Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central. “There is a lot of pent-up demand for travel, so the best advice is to work with a trusted travel advisor and get those plans for future adventures in place as soon as possible.”
Gasoline and Consumer Behaviors
Gas prices and inflation had an impact on some travelers’ behaviors this summer. According to the survey, 80% said they made cutbacks to save money, with those between the ages of 18 to 34-years-old cutting back the most. The top areas where consumers saved included:
Non-grocery shopping (clothing, electronics, etc.) – 49%
Driving – 44%
Going to movies – 36%
Flying – 29%
Other recreational activities (sporting events, concerts, theater, etc.) – 29%
More than 16,000 Drivers Will be Rescued this Labor Day
AAA East Central anticipates coming to the roadside rescue of 16,724 stranded motorists from Thursday, September 1 through Monday, September 5.
To avoid a breakdown on a road trip, AAA recommends drivers inspect tires, batteries, belts, hoses, and fluid levels, or have vehicles inspected by a trusted mechanic at a AAA-Approved Auto Repair facility. For those planning road trips, AAA reminds motorists to make traffic safety a priority. Motorists are urged to get at least 7 hours of sleep before a long journey, make sure everyone is buckled up, obey speed limits, and “Don’t Drive Intoxicated. Don’t Drive Intexticated.”
AAA Offers Tips to Keep the Friendly Skies Friendly
For those who are flying over the long Labor Day weekend or this fall, AAA recommends travelers:
Work with a reputable travel advisor who can be an advocate.
Download and use airline apps to get boarding passes, track bags and receive flight updates.
Travel at least a day before important events, such as weddings, funerals, cruises, or international connections.
Book early morning flights because they are less prone to delays and cancellations.
Get to the airport extra early and schedule longer layovers – a one hour layover may not be enough time to make a connection these days.
If sitting with friends or family members, consider fares that allow you to choose seats.
Consider purchasing travel insurance.
Pack smart so the boarding process goes smoothly as passengers try to fit carry-ons into overhead luggage bins.
Remain kind, patient and courteous with airline and airport staff as well as with other passengers.
