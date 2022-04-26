The Athenian Berean Community Players, jointly with the Nelsonville-York Drama Club, present Matilda, the Musical, this week, April 28, 29 and 30.
The play tells the story of a telekinetic five year-old girl who enjoys reading and overcomes problems caused by her school and family. In the tale the girl also helps her teacher reclaim her life.
"This is a unique program," Devin Sudman, education director at Stuart's Opera House. "The is the first time ever we have teamed up with a school's drama club."
Sudman said there was a little awkwardness at early rehearsals with bringing the kids from Nelsonville-York, the ABC kids, and the ABC adults but they have came together.
"It's really going really well," Sudman said. "It's been awesome and these kids are over the moon with the opportunity and quality of theatre."
Sudman who is also the production manager for the production of Matilda and an actor in production said that seeing the kids from different places talking and becoming friends has been "really special."
When asked if the ABC Players would think about jointly producing a performance again with a drama club, Sudman response was "Absolutely, 100 percent. I have loved working with the kids. We are going to explore this for next spring and the springs to come."
"it's great getting back to live theatre," Sudman said. "It's great to work with students and community members on this project."
The performance will play for three nights at Stuart's Opera House, in Nelsonville. It will start Thursday, April 28, and Sudman said there are around 100 Nelsonville-York students who are invited to attend the performance for free on opening night. The play will also have a performance Friday night and Saturday night. Show time for each night is 7:30pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.