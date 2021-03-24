After a year-long hiatus, the ABC Players are making their return to the stage with “Ordinary Days,” premiering at Stuart’s Opera House on March 26 and 27.
The performances will offer both limited in-person tickets, as well as limited streaming tickets for those interested.
“I hope this production sparks the audience and community to find the gift in their problems,” director Devin Sudman said. “There is no doubt COVID came in and disrupted many important aspects of our lives, but I believe that out of this chaos we have also received the gifts of insight, love, empathy and hope. I hope that anyone who witnesses this story told by these four outstanding actors leaves with a refreshed outlook on the world around us as we begin to leave our homes and step back into society.”
“Ordinary Days,” a sung-through musical with music and lyrics by Adam Gwon, follows the lives of four young New Yorkers as their lives intersect while in search of fulfillment, happiness, love, and cabs amid the COVID pandemic.
The cast includes Jill Iverson, Zoie Lanning, Samantha Pelham and Carter Rice, with appearances by Kevin Kunz. The play is directed by Sudman, with assistant director Jenn Fritchley and stage managed by Jodi MacNeal.
Tickets for the in-person performances are $12 for adults and $8 for students Tickets for the streaming performance are $10. Advance tickets and ticket information and available at stuartsoperahouse.org. or by calling 740-753-1924. Tickets will also be sold at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.