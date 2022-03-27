ALBANY — The Alexander School Board voted, 3-2, Friday to not renew the contract of its superintendent.
More than 60 community members turned out in the Alexander Elementary School Media Center for a special meeting of the school board.
The agenda read the main purpose of the meeting was to have an executive session “for the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion or compensation of an employee or official.”
The employee in question was Superintendent Lindy Douglas, whose future position with the district has been in flux the last several weeks.
The board opened the floor to public participation before retiring into the executive session, but limited the participation to 30 minutes in length.
Community member Karin Bright spoke to the board. Bright’s three children graduated from Alexander High School and her grandchild is a current student in the district.
Bright argued that the three “deficiencies” that the board cited against Douglas were a poorly-worded email involving a records request from a board member, an ethics violation concerning the issuance of athletic passes to family members or friends, and authorizing athletic teams to practice during a school closure.
Douglas’ responses, according to Bright, were that all records requested would now go through the public records department. All athletic passes will be handled by the athletic director (no ethics violation found in the case). All head coaches were told there would be no practices during the school closure and even went as far as shutting off the key cards to all school facilities.
Bright next read a letter written by board president Blake Regan where he said he had concerns about Mrs. Douglas performance in the areas of facilities management, financial competency and planning, personnel and clear and consistent communications.
When asked by Bright if Regan could give her examples, Regan replied, “Not in public, but I’m happy to do that anytime you would like to speak.”
“You are, as a board, are responsible for the governance and, quite frankly, the reputation of this school district. we are all responsible for that,” Bright said. “You have made this board a laughing stock, in the County of Athens.”
“If the deficiencies you gave do not align with the job description, but you say you evaluated by the job description how you have fairly assessed Mrs. Douglas’ performance over last year?,” Bright asked the board.
“I have believe I have fairly assessed her performance over the last two years,” board member Lucy Juedes answered. “When I do it I use the evaluation form we are given and I also provided notes to her (Douglas)in case she had questions about why I said this or why I gave that number. “
Juedes said she looked over composite evaluations for the six years she has been evaluated. “I compared the strengths and weaknesses, according to the composite numbers,” Juedes said. “More likely than not, her strengths flowed throughout the six years and her weaknesses flowed throughout the six years. There were more weaknesses in the last several years,” Juedes said. “That told me that it wasn’t just the most recent board that saw things. It was past boards that saw similar things that needed fixing.”
Juedes said, according to the law, the evaluations were just one part of whether or nor a superintendent’s contract is renewed. When asked what the other parts are, “Technically whatever we want,” Judes replied.
The board voted to go into executive session.
After the executive session the board returned with a motion by board member Aaron Ramsey and seconded by board member Jay Barnes to offer Douglas a two-year contract as Superintendent. The motion failed by 3-2 vote with Ramsey an Barnes voting to offer the contact. Regan and board members Juedes and Josh Collins voted against offering the contract.
Douglas’ contract as superintendent ends July 31. She has been offered a director of operations or a classroom teacher position in the district.
At the end of the meeting, a letter signed “On behalf of the Alexander community” was hand delivered to Juedes, Regan and Collins saying that this is a notice and that they have until Friday, April 1, to resign from office and that they claim they have discovered the three have committed malfeasance in office. The letter continues to say if the board members choose not to resign, legal action will be taken through the Court of Common Pleas to have them removed from office.
