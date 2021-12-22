A new Third Saturday Event occurred in Amesville on Dec. 18 . The village hosted an old-world festival in the park.
Over the past few weeks store fronts on "Main Street" were decorated with a vintage theme, recalling memories of the holiday windows in big cities of New York, Chicago and Columbus. Hot cocoa, caroling and a children's holiday movie were held under a big tent in the park.
In preparation, Amesville elves baked cookies and offered them to all who braved the weather. Local resident and outdoorsman Chuck Blyth carved a Swedish torch to keep festival goers warm. Many warm moments were shared and memories made for a lifetime!
