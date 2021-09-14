Athens County reported two more coronavirus deaths on Friday, bringing the total to 63.
On Tuesday, Athens County reported 45 new cases, bringing the active case total above 1,000 to 1,004, according to Ohio Department of Health Data.
According to the data, the cases involved five people aged 0-17, six cases among those aged 18-19, 11 among those aged 20-29, three among those aged 30-39, four among those aged 40-49, 11 among those aged 50-59, one case among those aged 60-69, three cases among those aged 70-79 and one case among people over the age of 80.
5,549 are presumed recovered, according to ODH data.
Ohio reported 7,325 cases and that 3,494 patients remain hospitalized across Ohio’s hospital systems on Tuesday. To date, Ohio has logged 1,311,518 cases, 68,775 hospitalizations, and 21,265 deaths from the coronavirus.
Athens County reported no new hospitalizations, but hospitals throughout the region are raising the alarm that the recent surge of coronavirus is stretching local resources thin.
On Monday, for the first time, the local health systems across Athens, Fairfield, Gallia, Hocking, Jackson, Madison, Mason (WV), Meigs, Noble, Pickaway, Ross, Scioto, Vinton and Washington counties, issued a joint plea for communities to get vaccinated and wear a mask as coronavirus continues to weigh heavy on the health system.
“What we are experiencing is very real. It isn’t a political issue; it’s a medical issue,” the statement said. “When we look at our patient data, a vast majority of hospitalized COVID patients have not received the COVID vaccine.”
