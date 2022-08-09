The downtown area of Athens will come alive Saturday with featured art and music.
The Athens Community Arts and Music Festival (ACAMF) will be happening from noon until 10 p.m. on West Union Street between Congress and Court.
This festival will showcase a selection of regional art vendors and community organizations. In addition, some of Athens’ most popular bars, restaurants and shops will also take part in this event.
Some of the organizations featuring outside exhibits during the festival include the Athens Photo Project, Factory Street Dance Studio, Arts West and Ohio Valley Summer Theatre.
This year’s Athens Community Arts and Music Festival also features performances by a diverse group of musical artists. The schedule of times and performers is as follows:
* Noon — Another Language Altogether
* 12:30 — Laughing Chimes
* 1p.m. — Arts West ( Selections from the musical, Fun Home)
* 1:30 — Laura Nadeau
* 1:45 — Brad Swiniarski
* 2pm — Ohio Valley Summer Theater (Selections from various musicals)
* 2:30 — Adam Remnant
* 3pm — Alicja Pop
* 4p.m.-Lincoln & Heather
* 5p.m. — Darren Hacquard & Band
* 6p.m. — Hill Spirits
* 7p.m. — The D-Rays
* 8p.m. — DANA
* 9p.m. — Ernie Johnson From Detroit
The lineup of performers was arranged by Blackout Booking. Formed by Scott Winland, this company books live musical acts locally in places like The Union Bar located at 18 W. Union Street.
The proceeds from this event will go to the After School Music Program at Stuart’s Opera House, located at 52 Public Square, Nelsonville. This free program encourages children to learning how to play a musical instrument, form bands and write songs.
The Athens Community Arts & Music Festival will be a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) event. This means that attendees will have the opportunity to purchase “to-go” drinks from local bars and enjoy them outside during the festival.
According to festival coordinator, Winland, the first incarnation of the ACAMF occurred in 1999 and took place on the roof of the Athens City Parking Garage located at 15 E. Washington Street.
Winland noted that, “Since this will probably be the last outdoor event of the summer, everyone is invited to come out, listen to some good music and support a good cause.”
For more information on the Athens Community Arts & Music Festival or Blackout Booking, contact Scott Winland at 740-707-2600.
