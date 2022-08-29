WELLSTON – More than 400 cross country runners from 21 teams competed Saturday at the Wellston Golden Rocket Invitational.
Athens High School’s girls’ team and Vinton County’s boys’ team won first place.
Bulldogs’ freshman Sophia Szolosi captured a first place medal with a time of 19:09 minutes for the 3.1-mile course. Running most of the race with a huge lead in the front of the pack, Szolosi was more than a minute ahead of the closest runner, Maddux Bigam of Circleville who crossed the finish line with a time of 20:29 minutes. Capturing third place for the Bulldogs was Landis Corrigan (20:49).
Federal Hocking’s Evan McPherson placed first (17:23) followed by Vinton County’s Samuel Boyd (17:28).
Bulldogs’ boys team placed second at the meet with Tyler Callahan leading the team with a third place finish (17:35).
Bulldogs’ Coach Adam Gonczy said the team was looking to build on last week’s strong finish at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational at Fortress Obetz where the Bulldogs’ girls’ team placed second in the meet that fielded runners from 42 schools across Ohio. A first-year student, Szolosi finished third overall for the Bulldogs with a time of 19:28 minutes for the 3.1-mile course.
“We’re just looking to build on what we did last week,” he said. “We have some athletes that are running for the first time of the season today. We are looking forward to seeing what they can do for their first race. We asked them to be bold, take risks in their races today – try some different strategies to see what’s going to work best for them as we progress through the season.”
Gonczy described the Wellston’s course as more challenging than the Fortress Obetz course.
“It’s a little more hillier than what we had at Fortress Obetz, but we’ve added hills into our training so it’s not going to be something new for them. They are ready to attack those hills – make it something where it is not so much of an obstacle in the race. “
Bulldogs posted some top times were Olivia Smart at fourth place (20:50); Jillian Bourque at 10th place (23:23); Emma Ulbrich at 14th place (23:44); Kate Kotses at 15th place (23:53); Eva Riley at 25th place (24:46); Shelby Davenport at 34th place (25:21); Ava Pettey at 43rd place (26:10); Anna Fogt at 45th place (26:14); Kayla Ricket at 49th place (26:19); Rachel Prange at 53rd place (26:48); Melody Christiansen at 54th place (26:52); Samatha Layton at 55th place (26:54).
Vinton County’s girls’ team was led by Nevaeh Newton who placed 7th (22:05); Hollie Swaim finished at 17th place (24:01); Emma Maynard at 18th place (24:01); Megan Durham at 36th place (25:32); Ryleigh Ashmore at 64th place (28:03); Lydia Mayers at 77th place (31:10); Lexi Hamilton at 81st place (33:10).
Federal Hocking’s Piper Biesinger finished at 13th place (23:38) with Olivia Amlin at 37th place (25:33).
Bulldogs’ Abraham Wooster crossed the finish line at 12th place 19:31 minutes followed by Joonwoo Park in 14th place (19:35); Colin Anderson at 16th place (19:41); Zachary Wakeley at 18th place (20:01); Alexander Wotschka at 38th place (21:41); Griffin Porter at 40th place (21:46); William Morosko at 41st place (21:51); Prem Koshal at 43rd place (21:55); Hunter Cribbet at 49th place (22:19); Nathaniel Kuhnert at 58th place (23:01).
Vinton County’s Jackson Walker crossed the finish line at 5th place (18:49) followed by his teammate Hayden Reynolds at 6th place (18:55); Caleb Lindner at 10th place (19:22); Braiden Bay at 20th place (20:13); Trasen Bay at 42nd place (21:53); Kellen Mullins at 53rd place (22:48); Travis Bucklew at 55th place (22:54); Keaton Travis at 79th place (25:06); Raymond Blackerby at 105th (38:13).
For Federal Hocking, Darius Pierce finished at 9th place (19:12); Myles Voriseks at 26th place (20:49); Alex Macartney at 60th place (23:10).
Complete results can be found at ohiomilesplit.com
