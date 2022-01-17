The Artsbridge Winter Music at the Mall concert series continues Sunday, Jan. 23 at 1 p.m. with Athens-based Megan Bee performing Americana-folk music. The concert is held at the Grand Central Mall in Parkersburg.
Bee’s music exemplifies her wanderlust and a raw love for the land she grew up in. In the summer of 2020, she released her third studio album, “Waiting” named album of the year by The Ark of Music. The album follows her 2017 release, “Like a Canyon”, which won The Ohio Music Awards Best Americana and Best Singer-Songwriter Album along with a finalist spot in the 2018 USA Songwriting Competition.
Her music is a blend of distinctly homespun vocals, acoustic simplicity, yearning soulfulness, and winsome storytelling. Bee’s background as an environmental educator, traveling farmhand and vagabond once took her into a desert wilderness where she found her voice around a campfire. While being based out of Athens, Ohio, she frequently tours the country playing festivals, coffeehouses, brewpubs, house concerts and around campfires.
Artsbridge’s winter music series is a free concert series hosted by Artsbridge, but donations will be collected for Arts in Education programs benefiting local schools in the Mid-Ohio Valley. Other performances by Bee are scheduled at the Baker Center on Jan 19 at noon and Eclipse Company Store on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m.
