Athens County Auditor Jill Thompson announces that the Board of Revision is now accepting complaints from homeowners who disagree with the value placed on their property. Under Ohio law, the deadline to file complaints with the Board of Revision for Tax year 2021 is Tuesday, March 31, 2022.
Ohio’s property tax complaint procedure is outlined in Ohio Revised Code § 5715.19. The board is made up of the county auditor, commissioner and County Treasurer. A complaint filed this year is to contest the value of the property as it was on Jan. 1, 2021. Both commercial and residential property values may be challenged under the statute.
“Now is the time to consider whether to file a complaint. One of the best determining factors would be to consider whether your property could sell for the amount in which it was valued by the auditor. If the answer is “no, “it may be a good time to consider filing a challenge.” Thompson said.
The filing of a complaint is an initiation of a legal proceeding. It is important for filers to carefully read the instructions on the complaint form (DTE 1) and the Board of Revisions rules and procedures. An incomplete or flawed form may result in dismissal of the case.
If you file a tax appeal, it is your burden to provide credible and compelling evidence that the value of your property is different from the value determined by the auditor. The board will determine the fair market value based on the evidence submitted and information you provide. The best way to support a valuation adjustment is to provide recent sales information for comparable properties, by submitting an appraisal from a professional appraiser, or by presenting evidence of a recent sale of the property.
Providing additional information when filing your complaint may expedite the process and make it easier for the Board of Revision to process your appeal.
The complaint forms along with additional information can be found online at the county auditor website.
Property owners with questions may contact the County Auditor’s Office by calling 740-592-3223 or by email to auditor.re@athensoh,org
