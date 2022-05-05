Chauncey Mayor Amy Renner says the town council will do its first reading of its first zoning code soon.
The mayor visited the Athens County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday via Zoom.
She noted that the town’s planning commission finished the zoning code and council will conduct its first reading on May 12.
“We’re really excited to finally have a zoning code,” Renner said.
The town is also working on securing funding needed for a water and sewer extension project that will extend a sewer line off May Avenue under Plum Street. The extension will bring the sewer to a property the village has identified as a site for economic development.
Soil-bore samples will be taken soon to help with the project, Renner said. Several contractors noted that the soil in the Chauncey area is “like quicksand,” so the samples will provide additional project data, she said. “We hope to get this shovel ready soon so we can continue to push our economic efforts.”
Renner said she hopes that some of the proposed $500 million investment in the Appalachian region of Ohio will help Chauncey.
“Hopefully, we can capture some of those funds somehow,” she said.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted recently announced a proposed $500 million investment in the economies of Ohio’s 32 Appalachian counties.
Dubbed “Ohio BUILDS — Small Communities, Big Impact — A Plan for Appalachia,” the project would infuse funding into the proposal’s three priority areas of restoring historic downtowns, improving community health, and rebuilding the local workforce.
In other matters, the Commissioners approved a letter supporting the completion of US 33 as a four-lane highway.
Also, Commissioners rejected all bid proposals for the Athens County Sheriff’s Department shooting range to be build on the old county landfill.
