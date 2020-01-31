Starting Feb. 5, Athens County Community Singers, a Choir for All Voices (ACCS), and non-profit organization will begin rehearsals. Come join the choir! Rehearsals are at the following locations:
• Echoing Connections on Columbus Road (Wednesdays, 9:30-10:15 a.m., starts Feb. 5)
• Athens County Community Church, 219 Columbus Rd (Thursdays, 1:15-2 p.m., starts Feb. 6)
Founder and director, Stephanie H. Morris, MM, MT-BC (Music Therapist-Board Certified) and Neurologic Music Therapy Fellow shares that as a choir member, you do not need any special skills or be able to read music, and also that ACCS is a music-performing group for those with and without disabilities. The only requirement to be in this group is to love making music! Stephanie emphasizes that this is a community choir and invites anyone (18 years and older) in and around Athens County to join. Registration forms are available on the Athens County Community Singers’ Facebook group page or on the Programs and Consultation page at https://centralohiomusictherapy.com/.
Choir members have said that this group means a great deal to them and is a wonderful social outlet where they interact with their friends. The choir plans to perform at the ACBDD Disability Awareness Festival at the Athens Community Center, the Senior Safety and Preparedness Day at the Athens County Fairgrounds, as well as Patriotic Concerts and Sing-Alongs at various locations in the community and surrounding area.
Our mailing address is P. O. Box 2261, Athens, OH 45701. The Athens County Community Singers Advisory Board is seeking additional funding to help the choir programs that serve children, adults, individuals with disabilities and seniors. If you need further information, please contact the choir director, Stephanie, at Stephanie@ohiomt.com or call 888-313-5552, ext. 3.
