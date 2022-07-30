Athens County polling places Jul 30, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save According to the Athens County Board of Elections, the precincts and their polling place are:Athens 1-1, Athens 1-3: Ohio Means Jobs building, 510 W. Union St., AthensAthens 1-2: Ohio Means Jobs building, 340 W. State St., AthensAthens 1-4, Athens 1-5, Athens 2-1, Athens 2-5, Athens 4-4, Athens 4-5: Ohio University Baker Center, 1 Park Place, AthensAthens 2-2, Athens 2-3, Athens 2-4: The Dairy Barn, 8000 Dairy Lane, AthensAthens 3-1, Athens 3-2, Athens 3-3: First Presbyterian Church, 2. N. Court St., AthensAthens 3-4, Athens 3-5, Athens 4-3: Athens Public Library, 30 Home St., AthensAthens 3-6, Athens 4-1, Athens 4-2, Athens East, Canaan Township: Athens Community Center, 701 E. State St., AthensNelsonville 1, Nelsonville 2: Nelsonville Public Library, 95 W. Washington St. NelsonvilleNelsonville 3, Nelsonville 4: Wesleyan Church, 525 Chestnut St., NelsonvilleAlexander East, Alexander West: Alexander High School, 6091 Ayers Road, AlbanyAmesville Village, Ames Township, Bern Township: Amesville Elementary School, 23 Main St., AmesvilleAmes Township: Amesville Elementary School, 23 Main St., AmesvilleAthens Baker, Athens South: Beacon School, 801 W. Union St., AthensPlains 1, Plains 2, Circle Hill: The Plains United Methodist Church, 3 N. Plains Road, The PlainsCarthage Township, Rome Township: Federal Hocking Middle School, 8461 Ohio 144, StewartChauncey, Millfield, Sugar Creek: Chauncey Elementary School, 21 Birge Drive, ChaunceyAlbany Village, Lee Township: Alexander High School, 6091 Ayers Road, AlbanyLodi Township: Shade Community Center, 2380 Old US 33, ShadeGlouster Village, Jacksonville, Trimble Village, Trimble Township: Trimble High School, 1 Tomcat Drive, GlousterCoolville Village, Troy East, Troy West: Coolville Elementary School, 26461 Main St., CoolvilleNew Marshfield, Waterloo: Waterloo Community and Senior Center, 3993 Old Ohio 56, New MarshfieldBuchtel Village: Buchtel United Methodist Church, 17890 N. Akron Drive, BuchtelYork Township: The Lodge at Hocking College, 15770 Ohio 691, Nelsonville Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Polling Place Athens County Board Precinct Politics School Christianity Election Athens Ohio Means Jobs Baker Center Plains United Methodist Church Marshfield Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Plaintiff, two defendants in Athens County sex abuse lawsuit ask court to let it proceed U.S. House passes bill guaranteeing contraception access, with eight GOP votes Burrow reportedly undergoing appendectomy Ohio State fair opens Wednesday A Natural Burial Option in York Township Trending Recipes
