Andy Pigman

Andy Pigman runs by a Newark defender during the 8-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

 Photo by Chad Boeninger

The Athens Bulldogs boys soccer team traveled to Warren on Tuesday evening and defeated the home squad 3-0 behind goals by seniors Andy Pigman, Alex Hendrickson and Austin Jaunarajs.

  

