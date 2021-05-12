Sometimes helpers need help themselves. This is one of those times.
Athens Food Rescue (AFR) delivers food to people who need it, at the same time reducing waste. This happens every day of the week and did not stop or even slow down during the pandemic.
As a matter of fact, 2020 was a record year for the amount of food (over 49,000 pounds) transported by AFR volunteers from generous donors to our partners who feed hungry area residents.
But COVID-19 did prevent one thing – the Rubber Duck Derby. Again, this year for the reason of safety we will not stage our annual fundraising event.
Normally, the Hocking River Rubber Duck Derby race generates around $5000 for AFR operations. That’s a lot of money for our little organization and without it we can’t feed those in need.
So please consider helping us with a donation. You can donate online via Facebook or send checks to Athens Food Rescue, 11961 Peach Ridge Road, Athens, OH 45701.
You can also donate to Athens Food Rescue by giving directly to The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio in our name. Gifts to the Athens Food Rescue Fund are tax deductible and can be made in many ways, including cash, bequests, and life insurance.
Thank you! Fingers crossed – next year we hope to join back together and play games, race ducks and celebrate Athens Food Rescue in person.
