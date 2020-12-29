The Athens Police Department and Athens County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect last week they believe is responsible for a string of mail thefts across three counties, with over 500 pieces of evidence seized in the investigation.
Dalton Spangler, 26, of Athens, was arrested on Dec. 23 while Athens Police Department executed a warrant at 14067 Scatter Ridge Rd., a Sheriff’s Office release states.
At the same time, APD investigators located Spangler in his car on Richland Avenue while searching for him, APD Capt. Ralph Harvey said.
“The grinch who has plagued our area with these crimes has been caught,” Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said in the statement.
Smith told The Athens Messenger that Spangler was identified as a suspect based off of security camera footage.
Over 500 pieces of evidence were collected, including passports, Christmas cards, gift cards, money orders, checks and personal documentation, the release stated. Additionally, law enforcement seized prescription narcotics, suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia.
The drug-related items were sent to a lab for testing, and additional charges are expected.
The release said local law enforcement is still determining the number of victims, but it is believed to be over 60 from three counties, and includes residences, churches, and businesses.
Harvey said although APD processes a lot of evidence, it is rare they see such a volume of evidence to sort through.
He also said he hopes to get the stolen property returned to their rightful owners as soon as possible, but the problem is that much of it is being used as evidence in the case against Spangler.
Harvey said local law enforcement wants to present the best evidence in the case, not all of it.
“With over 500 pieces of evidence, do we absolutely need 500 pieces of evidence?” Harvey said. “It’s Christmas season – so there’s some sentimental value to these items.”
Smith said there is not currently a projected time to return evidence involved in the case, although he added they are trying to process the evidence in “a timely manner.”
Harvey also cautioned Athens County residents to be aware of suspicious behavior, and to report it if they see it, to help stop mail theft in the county.
“In a lot of package thefts we get no leads, in this case we did and brought it to fruition,” Harvey said. “If you see something that looks unusual, if they’re picking a package up instead of dropping it off, give us a call.”
He encouraged residents to not leave money or checks in unattended mailboxes, but to drop them directly into USPS drop boxes. He also said those traveling out-of-town should ask a neighbor to collect their packages and mail for them.
The Athens Police Department (APD), The Athens County Sheriff’s Office, and the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office worked in conjunction on the investigation.
Spangler is being held on a holder from The Adult Parole Authority as law enforcement determines the number of victims and “processes the appropriate amount of charges,” the release states.
