The Athens Masonic Scholarship Committee is pleased to announce that six $1000.00 scholarships have been awarded for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Scholarships have been awarded to:
- Noah Johnson, son of Keith and Angela Johnson of Gallipolis. He is continuing his studies in technical theatre-stage management at Kent State University.
- Herron Linscott, daughter of Chris and Jamie Linscott of Glouster. She is continuing her studies at Ohio University in social work.
- Madeline Linscott, daughter of Mike and Melanie Linscott. She is continuing her studies at Hocking College in business management.
- Danielle Schultz, daughter of Heather and Mike Eubanks of Athens. She graduated Nelsonville-York High School in 2018 and is finishing her first year at Ohio University in women's gender studies and participates with the Marching 110.
- Zachary Smith, son of Mike and Misti Smith of The Plains. He is graduating Athens High School and plans to attend Ohio University Russ College of Engineering in engineering technology and management.
- Jewel Starkey, daughter of Tommy and Katie Starkey of Gotha, FL. She is graduating from Dr. Phillips High School, a magnet school for the performing arts. She plans to attend DePaul University in Chicago to study dramaturgy and directing.
