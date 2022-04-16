The Athens Ohio Soccer Organization and Athens Parks and Recreation is holding an adult coed soccer league on Saturdays.
Anybody age 16 to 65 and over is eligible to play and the cost is $76 per player. The games will be 70 minutes long and each team will feature nine players on the pitch at one time with goalkeepers.
The season runs from April 30 through July 30.
Registration is open til May31 (so late registrants can still join) and is in-person at Athens Community Center or online at https://anc.apm.activecommunities.comathensrec
If you have and question feel free to email: pkokgh@gmail.com
