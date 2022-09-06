2022 Athens County Fair Needlework/Candies Sep 6, 2022 42 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Department F - Needlework: Best of Show 13 Machine Sewing: First Place- Alexandria RussellDepartment I - Best of Show 7 Candies: First Place- Erica Osborne Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Best Of Show Candy Needlework Machine Sewing Place Erica Osborne Broadcasting Events Show Department Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Charter school offers parents choices Father seeks answers about what he says is a racially motivated attack on his teenage daughter Family affair leads Athens past Warren Alexander HS well represented at Buckeye Boys State Dutch Creek Road debate continues Trending Recipes
