Under Weight Class 1:
First Place- Trenton Mash, Back Woods Farmers
Second Place, Justin Adams, Back Woods Farmers
Class 2:
First Place- Braden Marcum, Shade Livestock
Second place-Austin Hastings, Shade Livestock
Third Place- Alyza Young, Show Stoppers
Fourth Place- Isadar Irwin, Ames Bern Wonders
Fifth Place- Ian Mash, Back Woods Farmers
Class 3:
First Place-Isabella Sayers, Ames Bern Wonders
Second Place- Darian Lallier, Alexander AG Producers
Third Place- Allyza Young, Show Stopprs
Fourth Place- Cooper, Schaas, Kritter Krew
Fifth Place- Earl Schaad, Kritter Krew
Class 4:
First Place- Cooper Day. Hoof & Hide
Second Place- Ellie Day, Hoof & Hide
Third Place- Breanna Hastings, Shade Livestock
Fourth Place- Makenzie Marcum, Shade Livestock
Fifth Place- Tyler Brooks, Kritter Krew
Class 5:
First Place- Cooper Day, Hoof & Hide
Second place-Cameron McIntosh, Barnyard Bunch
Third Place- Ellie Day Hoof & Hide
Fourth Place-Cooper Brooks, Kritter Krew
Class 6:
First place- Raegan Wandling, Green Acres
Second Place- Bobbi Keirns, Hoof & Hide
Third Place- Blayne McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders
Fourth Place- Brock Shaner, Alexander FFA
Fifth Place-Cameron McIntosh, Barnyard Bunch
Class 7:
First Place- Carter Wandling
Second Place, Brock Shaner
Third Place- Kolie Irvin
Fourth Place- Kolie Irvin
Fifth Place- Bailee Bichley
Class 8:
First & Second Place- Abbi Erwin. Athens FFA
Dairy Feeders Senior Showmanship:
1. Mykenzie Marcum, Shade livestock
2. Ryan Day, Show Stoppers
3 Tyler Brooks, Kritter Krew
4. Isabella Sayers, Ames Bern Wonders
5. Toby Marcum, Shade Livestock
Intermediate Showmanship:
1. Carter Wandling, Green Acres
2. Kolie Ervin, Green Acers
3. Brayden Marcum, Shade Livestock
4. Bailee Bickley, Amer bern Wondrs
5. Trenton Mash, Back Woods farmers
Junior Showmanship:
1. Cooper Schaad, Kritter Krew
2. Austin Hastings, Shade Livestock
Senior Novice Showmanship:
1. Brock Shaner, Alexander FFA
2, Darian Lallier, Alexander FFA
3. Ellie Day, Hoof & Hide
4. Cameron McIntosh, Barnyard Bunch
5. Justin Adams, Back Woods Farmers
Junior Novice Showmanship:
1. Blayne McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders
2. Cooper Day, Hoof & Hide
3. Allyza Young, Show Stoppers
4. Cooper Brooks, Krittrer Krew
5. Bobby Keirns, Hoof & Hide
Pro Showmanship:
1. Abbi Bolin-Ervin, Athens FFA
2. Raegan Wandling, Green Acres
3. Carter Wandling, Green Acres
4. Brock Shaner Alexander FFA
5. MyKenzie Marcum, Shade Livestock
