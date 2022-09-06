2022 Junior Fair Dairy Goats Showmanship/Nubian Sep 6, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Showmanship:First Place-Kara Rae Sheridan, Buckeye LivestockIntermediate Showmanship:First Place Maralee Antel, Ames Bern WondersSecond Place- Cheyann Shaffer, Alexander AG. ProducersJunior Showmanship:First Place- Makenzie Bolin, Alexander AG ProducersSenior Novice Showmanship:First Place-Henry Congrove, Waterloo WondersJunior Novice Showmanship:First Place-Grace Antle, Ames Bern WondersPro Showmanship:First Place- Maralee Antle, Ames Bern WondersSecond Place-Kara Rae Sheridan, Buckeye LivestockThird Place- Grace Antle, Ames Bern WondersFourth Place- Henry Congrove, Waterloo WondersFifth Place-Makenzie Bolin, Ames Bern WondersJr. Doe Kid-Nubian:First Place- Maraless Antle, Ames Bern WondersSecond Place- Grace Antle, Ames Bern WondersIntermediate Doe Kid-Nubian:First Place-Henry Congrove, Waterloo WondersSr. Yearling Doe-Nubian:First Place- Cheyanne Shaffer, Alexander AG ProducersSecond Place- Maralee Antle, Ames Bern WondersOverall Jr. Dairy Goat Goat Champion:First Place- Maralee Antle, Ames Bern WondersSecond Place- Cheyanne Shaffer, Alexander AG Producers2 Years and Under 3 in Milk:First Place-Makenzie Bolin, Alexander AG ProducersSecond Place- Kara Rae Sheridan, Buckeye LivestockThird Place-Kayla Sheridan, Buckeye Livestock3 Years and Under 4 in Milk:First Place- Maralee Antle, Ames Bern WondersSecond Place- Cheyanne Shaffer, Alexander AG ProducersOverall Senior Dairy Goat Champion:First Place- Maralee Antle, Ames Bern WondersSecond Place- Makenzie Bolin, Alexander AG ProducersOverall Champion Dairy Goat:First Place- Maralee Antle, Ames Bern WondersSecond Place- Maraless Antle, Ames Bern Wonders Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Showmanship Place Commerce Sport Nubian Producer Novice Doe Champion Zootechnics Bern Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Charter school offers parents choices Father seeks answers about what he says is a racially motivated attack on his teenage daughter Family affair leads Athens past Warren Alexander HS well represented at Buckeye Boys State Athens County real estate transfers Trending Recipes
