2022 Junior Fair Market Beef Steer Sep 6, 2022

Class 1:
First Place- Kitty Gambill, Barnyard Bunch

Class 2:
First Place-- Abby Casto, Athens FFA
Second Place-Addison Bean, Green Acres
Third Place-Kara Meeks. Alexander FFA
Fourth Place- Anthony Smart, Alexander FFA

Class 3:
First Place-Ashton Bean, Alexander FFA
Second Place- Shawn Fulton, Show Stoppers
Third Place-Keaton Marcum, Shade Livestock
Fourth Place- Preston Teel- Creative Critters

Class 4:
First Place-Trey Meadows, Alexander FFA
Second Place- Lillian Beougher, Green Acres
Third Place-Cameron Oberholzer, Alexander FFA
Fourth Place-Trey Meadows, Alexander FFA

Class 5:
First Place-Kyla Williams, Hoof and Hide
Second Place- Sydne Rawlins, Hogs and Hoppers
Third Place- Breanna Hastings, Shade Livestock
Fourth Place-Abby Guthrie, Creative Critters
Fifth Place- Rylee Bush, Hogs & Hoppers

Class 6:
First Place- Brayden Willians, Hoof and Hide
Second Place- Jordan Marcum, Shade Livestock
Third Place- Kara Meeks, Alexander FFA
Fourth Place- Cameron Oberholzer, Alexander FFA
Fifth Place- Lane Smith, Hoot and Hide

Class 7:
First Place Markala Goeglein, Alexander FFA
Second Place -Abby Sanders, Shade Livestock
