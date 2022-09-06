Class 5. 1. Josie Jordan, 319. 2. Jackson Jordan 317. Josie Jordan, 318. 4. Cheyann Shaffer 500.
Championship Drive: Grand-Josie Jordan, LEG BAND 319. Reserve-Jackson Jordan, LEG BAND 317. 3. Josie Jordan, LEG BAND 318. 4. Cheyann Shaffer, LEG BAND 200. 5. Jackson Jordan, LEG BAND 316. 6.Kinsey Fowler, LEG BAND 307. 7Cameron McWilliams, LEG BAND 301. 8. Cameron McWilliams, LEG BAND 302. 9.Marley Christman, LEG BAND 185. 10.Marley Christman, LEG BAND 181.
Poultry Breed Show:
Bantam Roosters & Cockerels: 1. Corvin White, Poston 4-H Team II. 2 Lauren Banks, Waterloo Wonders. 3 Corvin White, Poston 4-H Team II. 4. Gabrielle Pennington, Backwoods Farmers. 5.Corvin White, Poston 4-H Team II.
Bantam Hens & Pullets: 1.Piper King, Ames Jolly Farmers. 2. Corvin White, Poston 4-H Team II. 3 Brielyn Bucofski, Salem livestock. 4. Lauren Banks, Waterloo Wonders. 5.Gabrielle Pennington, Backwoods Farmers.
Champion Bantams: 1.Grand-Piper King, Ames Jolly Farmers. Reserve-Corvin White, Poston 4-H Team II.
Large Fowl Roosters & Cockerels: 1. Kevin Cortez, Barn Crew. 2 Kevin Cortez, Barn Crew. 3. Cora Hain, Waterloo Wonders. 4. Chase Moore FarM & Fun 4-H’ers.
Large Fowl Hens& Pullets: 1 Piper King Ames jolly Farmers. 2. Piper King, Ames Jolly Farmers.3. Brielyn Bucofski, Salem Livestock. 4. Kevin Cortez, Barn Crew.5. Makenzie Bolin, Alexander AG Producers.
