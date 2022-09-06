2022 Junior Fair Poultry/Chicken/ Market Chickens Sep 6, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Senior Showmanship:1. Brielyn Bycofski. 2. Coleen Starr. 3. Jordan Marcum. 4. Jon Slaybaugh. 5. Olivia Dorst. Intermediate Showmanship: 1 Carter Baldwin. 2. Kevin Cortez. 3. Jett Rader. 4. Henry Congrove. 5. Cecilia Love.Junior Showmanship:1. Piper King. 2.Cain Helon. 3. Kinsey Powler. 4. Kaylee Wheeler. 5. Hailey Bowles. Senior Novice Showmanship:1. Garrett Sayers. Junior Novice Showmanship:1. Bekah Flick. 2. Cora Hain. 3. Lindsey Stoltzfus. 4. Spencer Stoltzfus. 5.Dawson Durst.Chicken Market Underweight:Class 1: 1. Jon Slaybaugh, 223,284. 2. Holly Adams, 389,391. Class 2: 1. Loretta Lyons, 246,251. 2. Hayden Foster, 326,328. 3. Hailee Bowles, 203,218. 4. James Bowles, 210, 248. 5. Dawson Durst, 325, 330. Class 3: 1. Cecilia Love, 208, 287. 2.Dixie Starr, 373, 385. 3. Emma Amlin, 384,399. 4. Mike Miller, 237, 283. 5 Colleen Starr, 349, 383. Class 4: 1. Carter Baldwin, 341, 377. 2. Henry Congrove, 317, 350. 3. Emma Amlin, 353, 362. 4. Madison Beckley, 339, 355. 5.Cecilia Love 242,295. Class 5: 1. Wyatt Layton, 382, 392. 2.Will Buckley, 387, 388. 3. Karsen Barringer, 201, 358. 4. Alden Laisslyo, 227, 280. 5. Grace Antle, 314, 378.Class 6: 1.Zane Buckley, 367, 543. 2 Brantley Giles, 307,374. 3. Piper King, 243, 263. 4. Abbi Ohms, 340, 381. 5. Jacob Antle, 304,364ClassClass 7: 1. Amanda Richardson, 221,282. 2. Piper King, 232,. 289. 3. Spencer Stoltzfus, 343, 347. 4. Abbi Ohms, 356, 375. 5. Will Buckley, 522, 561. Class 8: 1. Kevin Cortez, 324, 379. 2.Jordan Marcum, 322, 342.3. Kolie Ervin, 371 397. 4. Haven Vannest, 316, 319. 5. Jackson Jordan, 327, 400.Market Chicken Championship Drive: Grand Champion: Wyatt Landon, 382, 392. Reserve: Zane B uckley, 367, 543. 3. Will Buckley, 387, 388. 4. Amanda Richardson, 221, 282. 5. Kevin Cortez, 321, 379. 6. Piper King, 232, 289. 7. Jordan Marcum, 322, 342. 8. Ce ilia Love, 280, 287. 9. Brantley Giles, 307, 374. 10. Carter Baldwin, 341,377. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Showmanship Baldwin Zoology Zootechnics Chicken Poultry Henry Congrove Jett Rader Olivia Dorst Cecilia Love Food Kevin Cortez Commerce Jon Slaybaugh Novice Emma Amlin Piper Zane Buckley Jordan Marcum Amanda Richardson Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Charter school offers parents choices Father seeks answers about what he says is a racially motivated attack on his teenage daughter Family affair leads Athens past Warren Alexander HS well represented at Buckeye Boys State Athens County real estate transfers Trending Recipes
