Dairy

Senior Showmanship — Abbigail Bolin-Ervin, Green Acres; Jordan Marcun, Shade Livestock; Suzanne Russell, Athens FFA. Intermediate Showmanship — Jackson Ford, Kritter Krew; Jayeden Sayers, Ames Bern Wonders. Junior Showmanship — Maddie Brookins, Kritter Krew. Senior Novice Showmanship — Hunter Riley, Golden Gait. Junior Novice Showmanship — Kolie Ervin, Green Acres. Pro Showmanship — Abbigail Bolin-Ervin, Green Acres; Paisley Russell, Athens FFA; Drew Harris, Kritter Krew; Hunter Riley, Golden Gaits; Jackson Ford, Kritter Krew.

Brown Swiss

Intermediate Heifer Calf — Jordan Marcum, Shade Livestock. Cows, two years and under three — Abbigail Bolin-Ervin, Green Acres. Cows, four years and older — Abbigail Bolin-Ervin, Green Acres. Junior Breed Champion — Jordan Marcum, Shade Livestock. Senior Breed Champion — Abbi Ervin, Green Acres; Abbi Ervin, Green Acres. Breed Grand Champion — Abbi Ervin, Green Acres; Jordan Marcum, Green Acres.

Guernsey

Senior Yearling Heifer — Suzanne Russell, Athens FFA. Junior Breed Champion — Suzanne Russell, Athens FFA. Breed Grand Champion — Suzanne Russell, Athens FFA.

Jersey

Intermediate Heifer Calf — Jayeden Sayers, Ames Bern Wonders. Cows, two years and under three — Hunter Riley, Golden Gaits. Cows, three years and under four — Hunter Riley, Golden Gaits. Junior Breed Champion — Jayeden Sayers, Ames Bern Wonders; Chloe Calaway. Senior Breed Champion — Hunter Riley, Golden Gaits; Hunter Riley, Golden Gaits. Breed Grand Champion — Hunter Riley, Golden Gaits; Jayeden Sayers, Ames Bern Wonders. Bull calf, one year and under — Chloe Calaway. Cows, two years and under three — Hunter Riley, Golden Gaits. Cows, three years and under four — Hunter Riley, Golden Gaits.

Mixed Breed

Junior Heifer Calf — Drew Harris, Kritter Krew. Intermediate Heifer Calf — Judy Ellis; Drew Harris, Kritter Krew. Cows, four years and older — Drew Harris, Kritter Krew. Junior Breed Champion — Drew Harris, Kritter Krew; Judy Ellis; Drew Harris, Kritter Krew. Senior Breed Champion — Drew Harris, Kritter Krew; Judy Ellis. Breed Grand Champion — Drew Harris, Kritter Krew; Drew Harris, Kritter Krew.

Holstein

Junior Heifer Calf — Maddie Brookins, Kritter Krew; Chloe Calaway; Carter Calaway; Maddie Brookins, Kritter Krew. Intermediate Heifer Calf — Eme Van Nostran. Senior Heifer Calf — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres. Intermediate Yearling Heifer — Abbi Ervin, Green Acres; Paisley Russell, Athens FFA; Jackson Ford, Kritter Krew. Senior Yearling Heifer — Kolie Ervin, Green Acres; Abbi Ervin, Green Acres. Cows, two years and under three — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres. Cows, three years and under four — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres. Cows, four years and older — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres. Junior Breed Champion — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres. Senior Breed Champion — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres. Breed Grand Champion — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres; Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres. Get of Sire — three animals, any age, either sex, owned by one or more exhibitors — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres. Produce of Dam — 2 animals, either sex, owned by exhibitor — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres. Calf Herd — three heifers, all under two years, female bred and owned by exhibitor — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres.

Champion of Champions

Junior Champion — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres; Jordan Marcum, Shade Livestock. Senior Champion — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres; Hunter Riley, Golden Gaits. Grand Champion — Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres; Abbigail Ervin, Green Acres.

