Showmanship
Senior: 1st — Brandis Bickley, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 2nd — Marlee Grinstead, Green Acres 4-H Club; 3rd — Halee Robinson, Hoof N Hide 4-H Club; 4th — Bryce Sowers, Golden Gaits 4-H Club; 5th — Jena Fulton, Show Stoppers 4-H Club.
Intermediate: 1st — Darian Lallier, Alexander Ag Producers 4-H Club; 2nd — Kara Meeks, Green Acres 4-H Club; 3rd — Hunter King, Show Stoppers 4-H Club; 4th — Avery Bailey, Green Acres 4-H Club; 5th — Madison McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club.
Junior: 1st — Bailee Bickley, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 2nd — Cort Russell, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 3rd — Marley Christman, Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club; 4th — Emmaline Fowler, Hogs-n-Hoppers 4-H Club; 5th — Jasmine McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club.
Senior Novice: 1st — Elyas Kochis, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 2nd — Bryce Sanders, Golden Gaits 4-H Club.
Junior Novice: 1st — Jayda Vernon, Hoof N Hide 4-H Club; 2nd — Blayne McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 3rd — Bree Sowers, Golden Gaits 4-H Club; 4th — Kolie Ervin, Green Acres 4-H Club; 5th — Maralee Antle, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club.
Pro Showmanship: 1st — Paisley Russell, Athens FFA; 2nd — Jace Ervin, Green Acres 4-H Club; 3rd — JK Kearns, Green Acres 4-H Club; 4th — Brandis Bickley, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 5th — Hannah King, Alexander FFA.
Lightweight Swine Division Champion Drive: 1st – Madison McWilliams. 2nd – JK Kerns. 3rd – Dalton Skinner. 4th – Lillian Beougher. 5th – Madison McWilliams. 6th – Braidin Tuttle. 7th – Austin Collins. 8th – Jace Ervin. 9th – Bryce Sowards. 10th – Hannah Russell.
Middleweight Swine Division Champion Drive: 1st – Paisley Russell. 2nd – Kara Meeks. 3rd – Jace Ervin. 4th – JK Kerns. 5th – Brandis Bickley. 6th – Avery Bailey. 7th – Halee Robinson. 8th – Cort Russell. 9th – Abigail Ross. 10th – Ryan Collinns.
Heavyweight Swine Division Champion Drive: 1st – Jena Fulton. 2nd – Darian Lallier. 3rd – Paisley Russell. 4th – Kara Meeks. 5th – Blayne McWilliams. 6th – Darian Lallier. 7th – Jena Fulton. 8th – Hunger King. 9th – Hunter King. 10th – Audrey Ross.
Swine Championship Drive: 1st – Paisley Russell. 2nd – Kara Meeks. 3rd – Jace Ervin. 4th – Jena Fulton. 5th – Darian Lallier. 6th – Madison McWilliams. 7th – JK Kerns. 8th – Paisley Russell. 9th – Kara Meeks. 10th – Brandis Bickley.
Swine Show Breeding Gilt: 1st – Brandis Bickley, Ames Bern Wonders. 2nd – Jena Fulton, Show Stoppers. 3rd – Madison McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders. 4th – Braidin Tuttle – Alexander Ag. Producers.
Market Swine Fat Barrow: 1st – Addison McDonald. 2nd – Landon McWilliams. 3rd – Olivia Howery. 4th – Gabriel McWilliams. 5th – Ariana Portier.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.