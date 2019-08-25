Showmanship

Senior: 1st — Brandis Bickley, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 2nd — Marlee Grinstead, Green Acres 4-H Club; 3rd — Halee Robinson, Hoof N Hide 4-H Club; 4th — Bryce Sowers, Golden Gaits 4-H Club; 5th — Jena Fulton, Show Stoppers 4-H Club.

Intermediate: 1st — Darian Lallier, Alexander Ag Producers 4-H Club; 2nd — Kara Meeks, Green Acres 4-H Club; 3rd — Hunter King, Show Stoppers 4-H Club; 4th — Avery Bailey, Green Acres 4-H Club; 5th — Madison McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club.

Junior: 1st — Bailee Bickley, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 2nd — Cort Russell, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 3rd — Marley Christman, Barnyard Bunch 4-H Club; 4th — Emmaline Fowler, Hogs-n-Hoppers 4-H Club; 5th — Jasmine McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club.

Senior Novice: 1st — Elyas Kochis, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 2nd — Bryce Sanders, Golden Gaits 4-H Club.

Junior Novice: 1st — Jayda Vernon, Hoof N Hide 4-H Club; 2nd — Blayne McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 3rd — Bree Sowers, Golden Gaits 4-H Club; 4th — Kolie Ervin, Green Acres 4-H Club; 5th — Maralee Antle, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club.

Pro Showmanship: 1st — Paisley Russell, Athens FFA; 2nd — Jace Ervin, Green Acres 4-H Club; 3rd — JK Kearns, Green Acres 4-H Club; 4th — Brandis Bickley, Ames Bern Wonders 4-H Club; 5th — Hannah King, Alexander FFA.

Lightweight Swine Division Champion Drive: 1st – Madison McWilliams. 2nd – JK Kerns. 3rd – Dalton Skinner. 4th – Lillian Beougher. 5th – Madison McWilliams. 6th – Braidin Tuttle. 7th – Austin Collins. 8th – Jace Ervin. 9th – Bryce Sowards. 10th – Hannah Russell.

Middleweight Swine Division Champion Drive: 1st – Paisley Russell. 2nd – Kara Meeks. 3rd – Jace Ervin. 4th – JK Kerns. 5th – Brandis Bickley. 6th – Avery Bailey. 7th – Halee Robinson. 8th – Cort Russell. 9th – Abigail Ross. 10th – Ryan Collinns.

Heavyweight Swine Division Champion Drive: 1st – Jena Fulton. 2nd – Darian Lallier. 3rd – Paisley Russell. 4th – Kara Meeks. 5th – Blayne McWilliams. 6th – Darian Lallier. 7th – Jena Fulton. 8th – Hunger King. 9th – Hunter King. 10th – Audrey Ross.

Swine Championship Drive: 1st – Paisley Russell. 2nd – Kara Meeks. 3rd – Jace Ervin. 4th – Jena Fulton. 5th – Darian Lallier. 6th – Madison McWilliams. 7th – JK Kerns. 8th – Paisley Russell. 9th – Kara Meeks. 10th – Brandis Bickley.

Swine Show Breeding Gilt: 1st – Brandis Bickley, Ames Bern Wonders. 2nd – Jena Fulton, Show Stoppers. 3rd – Madison McWilliams, Ames Bern Wonders. 4th – Braidin Tuttle – Alexander Ag. Producers.

Market Swine Fat Barrow: 1st – Addison McDonald. 2nd – Landon McWilliams. 3rd – Olivia Howery. 4th – Gabriel McWilliams. 5th – Ariana Portier.

