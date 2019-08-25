4-H club/chapter information was not provided with these results.
Senior Showmanship — Nicole Bean; Cameron Weekley; Cora Warner; Kara Rae Sheridan; Condy Richardson. Intermediate Showmanship — Sage Helon; Emma Ingraham; Olivia Amlin; Emma Amlin; Kaylynn Weekley. Junior Showmanship — Wyatt Ross; Payton Barton; Kevin Cortez; Holden Wilson; Kitty Gambill. Senior Novice Showmanship — Saige Matheny; Rylee Moore; Edison Brown. Junior Novice Showmanship — Paige Amlin; Leah Drogula; Marley Christman; Gradey Riggins; Maddie Brookins. Pro Showmanship — Nicole Bean; Sage Helon; Wyatt Ross; Makaylee Lowry.
Market Chickens
Class 1 — Cade Buckley; Kara Rae Sheridan; Amanda Richardson; Kaylynn Weekley; Cameron Weekley. Class 2 — Zane Buckley; Cameron Weekley; Jaden Jordan; Charlie Weekley; Emma Llewellyn. Class 3 — Will Buckley; Amanda Richardson; Madalyn Mollohan; Andrew Llewellyn; Zane Buckley. Class 4 — Hayleigh Draper; Waylon Weekley; Will Buckley; David Washburn; Kaylynn Weekley. Class 5 — Rachel Richardson; Christopher Reeder; Raegan Wandling; Condy Richardson; Gradey Riggins. Class 6 — Olivia Stewart; Hayleigh Draper; Payton Barton; David Washburn; Jenna Layton. Class 7 — Isaac Brown; Christopher Reeder; Bo Brown; Wyatt Layton; Jackson Stewart. Class 8 — Colleen Starr; Bethany Hudnall; Harmony Spangler; Micah Wheeler; Corbin Lowry. Class 9 — Timothy Hines; Samuel Bellar; James Bowles; Peyton Amlin; Thomas West. Class 10 — Naomi Bellar; Emma Crihfeild; Judah Crihfield; Josiah Crihfield; Loretta Lyons. Class 11 — Lillian Thomas; Hannah Crihfield; Madelyn Crihfield; Kevin Cortez; Holden Wilson. Under weight — Aaron Neel.
Grand Champion — Haven VanNest. Reserve Grand Champion — Kolie Ervin. Runner ups — Jaden Jordan; Jackson Jordan; Gavin Riggins; Waylon Weekley; Kolie Ervin; Herron Linscott; Hunter Krivesti; Carter Wandling; Rachel Richardson.
Market Turkeys
Class 1 — Wyatt Ross; Sophia West. Class 2 — Marley Christman; Haley Ross. Class 3 — Marley Christman; Jackson Jordan; Cheyann Shaffer. Class 4 — Jordan Marcum; Brayden Marcum; Sage Helon. Class 5 — Gibb Gambill; Jaden Jordan. Class 6 — Jordan Marcum; Braydon Marcum.
Grand Champion — Jackson Jordan. Reserve Grand Champion — Jaden Jordan. Runner ups — Wyatt Ross; Kitty Gambill; Gavin Riggins; Haley Ross; Gradey Riggins; Cheyann Shaffer.
Fancy Poultry
Division C: Waterfowl, female —Chase Moore, Crestin Pekin; Kayla Sheridan, Call Duck. Division D: other fowl, female — Thomas West, Coturnix; Thomas West, Coturnix. Best in Show — Nicole Bean, Welsummer; Kara Rae Sheridan, Antwers Belgian Quail.
Division A Large Fowls Male: 1st – Nicle Bean, Welsummer. 2nd – Saige Matheny, Polish Crested
Division A Large Fowls Female: 1st – Brielyn Bycoski. 2nd – Saige Matheny. 3rd – Leah Drogula. 4th – Nicole Bean. 5th – Nicole Bean.
Division A Champions: 1st – Nicole Bean. 2nd – Brielyn Bycofski.
Division B Bantams Males: 1st – Kara Rae Sheridan. 2nd – Emma Ingraham. 3rd – Kenton Brown. 4th – Cora Warner. 5th – Kayla Sheridan.
Division B Bantams Females: 1st – Gradey Riggins. 2nd – Kenton Brown. 3rd – Kaylynn Weekley. 4th – Maddie Brookins. 5th – Lillian Thomas.
Division B – Champions: 1st – Kara Rae Sheridan. 2nd – Gradey Riggins.
Senior Showmanship: 1st – Brandis Bickley. 2nd – Marlee Grinstead. 3rd – Halee Robinson. 4th – Bryce Sowers. 5th – Jena Fulton.
Intermediate Showmanship: 1st – Darian Lallier. 2nd – Kara Meeks. 3rd – Hunter King. 4th – Avery Bailey. 5th – Madison McWilliams.
Junior Showmanship: 1st – Bailee Bickley. 2nd – Cort Russell. 3rd – Marley Christman. 4th – Emmaline Folwer. 5th – Jasmine McWilliams.
Senior Novice Showmanship: 1st – Elyas Kochis. 2nd – Bryce Sanders.
Junior Novice Showmanship: 1st – Jayda Vernon. 2nd – Blayne McWilliams. 3rd – Bree Sowers. 4th – Kolie Ervin. 5th – Maralee Antle.
Pro Showmanship: 1st – Paisley Russell. 2nd – Jace Ervin. 3rd – JK Kerns. 4th – Brandis Bickley. 5th – Hannah King.
