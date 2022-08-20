NELSONVILLE — Due to a procedural error, a recent attempt to appoint new members to Hocking College Board of Trustees was declared invalid.
About 19 people attended the board’s meeting Thursday via teleconference.
A caucus of presidents representing boards of education in Athens, Hocking and Perry counties met Wednesday to appoint three new members to the Hocking College Board of Trustees. According to Ohio Revised Code, the president of the board of education of the city school district having the largest student enrollment must call a caucus of presidents of other boards within the college’s district.
Due to the fact that Logan-Hocking School District’s Board of Education President Lance Bell called the caucus, the appointments were invalid, said board chairman Ben Mitchell during the trustees’ meeting on Thursday.
“It is not a qualified school district, hence the results of the meeting are invalid,” he said, while reading a statement for the record. He said the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is working with the board to proceed in compliance to Ohio Revised Code.
Enrollment data provided by the Ohio Department of Education website shows the district may have been able to call the caucus. As of October 2021, Logan-Hocking Schools had the highest enrollment of public schools in the college’s territory with 3,485 students. It is followed by Athens City School with 2,321, Northern Local in Perry County with 2,200, and Nelsonville-York Schools with 1,053. There are five other school systems in the district with enrollment below 2,000 students.
According to a notice published in July, the college was looking for candidates who reside in Athens, Hocking or Perry Counties.
“However, in order to give balance to the board, preference will be given to applicants from Athens County,” the press release said.
The notice did not mention when the candidates would be voted on, who called the caucus or when it would be held.
According to Ohio Revised Code, five trustees of a technical college must be appointed by “the presidents or their representatives of the city and exempted village boards of education of school districts and the governing boards of service centers whose territories are embraced in the technical college district. Prior to the appointment of the trustees, the president of the board of education of the city school district having the largest pupil enrollment shall call a caucus of the presidents of the aforementioned boards of education at a time and place designated by such president.“
Those trustees are selected by a majority vote of those attending the caucus.
Repeated attempts to contact Hocking College President Betty Young for comment and clarification were not successful as of press time.
Besides Mitchell, the current Board of Trustees includes Jeanette Addington, Gerry Bird, Mike Brooks, Stuart Brooks, Vice-Chairman Mike Budzik, Mark Dean and Leon Forte.
According to information from Gov. Mike DeWine’s office, Blaine Davidson of Logan was appointed to the board for a term beginning Jan. 29, 2021 to Aug. 26, 2023. Davidson is not listed as a board member on the college’s website.
The meeting was scheduled to start at 6 p.m., but it was not available via teleconference until 6:17 p.m. Shortly after the video started, the board voted to approve the June 16 meeting minutes and then voted to go into executive session, which lasted approximately one hour.
Also during the meeting, the board approved a resolution extending the college’s district to Fairfield County, effective Jan. 1, 2023. The resolution will be sent to the Ohio Department of Higher Education for approval.
The college is looking to put in a workforce training center in Lancaster, training people for in-demand jobs, Young said. The county is providing the facility and is investing $2 million in renovations.
“They’re making sure we’re not going away,” Young said. “They want to be in the district with us.”
Fairfield County is currently not part of any technical college’s district.
In other matters, the board voted to purchase property on Columbus Street, in Nelsonville, for an international student complex. The property is near Nelsonville Square.
The board also approved having the college go into a lease agreement with a third party in order to install solar panels at the Perry County campus.
The project fits in with the original intent of the campus, Young said. The county’s board of commissioners also will have to approve the agreement.
The Board of Trustees will next meeting on Oct. 13. On that day, the board’s retreat will be from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. An open house and ribbon-cutting will begin at 4 p.m. at the equine arena. Committee meetings are set for 5:30 p.m. with the board meeting set for 6 p.m.
The college will host its first rodeo on Oct. 15.
