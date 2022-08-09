COLUMBUS — A state bill currently in the House Energy and Natural Resources Committee would create designated areas in Ohio in which natural gas infrastructure projects would receive tax abatements.
House Bill 685, the ENERGIZEOhio bill, will promote the use of Ohio’s natural gas energy resource. It is currently in the Ohio House of Representatives Energy and Natural Resources Committee. It is sponsored by introduced by State Representatives Jon Cross (R-Kenton) and Jay Edwards (R-Nelsonville).
According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the amount of natural gas Ohio produces annually went from 78 billion cubic feet in 2010 to nearly 1.8 trillion cubic feet in 2017. Ohio is home of the Marcellus and Utica shales. Most of southeast Ohio contains one or both of these shale rock formations, which hold large supplies of natural gas.
Modeled after economic development programs already used in Ohio, ENERGIZEOhio will create a series of programs and incentives geared toward lowering energy costs and growing energy infrastructure in the state.
“We’ve been hearing from communities that are locked out of future job growth because of the high cost of energy infrastructure in the state,” Cross said. “These ‘energy deserts’ see limited job growth because there just isn’t the infrastructure in place to deliver energy at a reasonable price. House Bill 685 is a step in the right direction to address the problem and bring jobs and affordable energy to every corner of the state.”
Communities are suffering because they don’t have the energy they need, even though there is a robust supply in the state and strong local demand, Edwards said.
“Energy infrastructure construction costs have just gone through the roof due to inflation. We can’t wait for Washington to solve our problems,” he said. “The General Assembly needs to pass this legislation to help deal with these increases in costs.”
House Bill 685 would amend the Ohio Revised Code to permit the creation of locally led “ENERGIZEOhio Zones,” which will serve as designated areas in need of investment. Within the zone, natural gas infrastructure projects would receive tax abatements and increased depreciation to lower the overall cost of the development, according to a press release. The zone would be in effect for five calendar years.
In addition, the bill would permit the State of Ohio to offer low-cost financing to support projects and provide a revolving loan fund to allow local officials to facilitate pipeline easements. The bill provides financial incentives to gas companies to encourage the development of natural gas pipelines in ENERGIZEOhio zones.
The bill proposed a budget of $20 million to help for pipeline easement loans. Another $50 million is requested from the State Fiscal Recovery Fund, which will go to the Natural Gas Infrastructure Reserve Act.
According to American Petroleum Institute-Ohio, the natural gas and oil industry supported 375,000 total jobs across the state’s economy in 2019. Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry, generated $58.8 billion toward the state’s gross domestic product — including $24.7 billion added to total labor income.
While the industry may have been a boon for the economy, its impact on the environment, the climate and human health is still being studied.
In 2016, a years-long Environmental Protection Agency study concluded that fracking operations have contaminated drinking water resources and have led to inadequately treated wastewater being dumped into surface water sources.
In 2018, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration found that emissions from the oil and gas industry were a contributor to atmospheric levels of methane, a greenhouse gas.
A 2012 study from Cornell University found a possible link between exposure to gas drilling operations and cases of illness, death and reproductive issues in cows, horses, goats, llamas, chickens, dogs and cats in fracking states such as Ohio.
The study was unable to make a direct link death and illness due to incomplete testing, proprietary secrecy from gas drilling companies regarding the chemicals used in hydrofracking, and non-disclosure agreements that seal testimony and evidence when lawsuits are settled.
Hydrofracking is a method of getting the natural gas out of the earth by injecting millions of gallons of water into the earth to fracture rock around wells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.