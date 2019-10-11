ATHENS, Ohio — It’s Homecoming week at OU, and the Bobcats are hoping they can return to their 2018 form as alumni flood the hills and brick streets.
Ohio (2-3, 1-0 Mid-American Conference) hasn’t looked like the preseason conference favorite through five games this season. The offense, as expected, hasn’t been as sharp or as dangerous with all the graduation losses. The defense, perhaps unexpectedly, hasn’t been able to follow up on last season’s dominating finish with any kind of consistency.
But to this point, there’s been no real damage done to OU’s hopes of the first MAC title since 1968. The ‘Cats won a game they absolutely had to with last week’s nail-biter at Buffalo, and will get a limping NIU (1-4, 0-1 MAC) squad in Athens to mark the season’s halfway point.
The Bobcats still control their own destiny, so to speak, and are still enjoying the process of trying to be the best team they can be.
“The real trick is when things aren’t going good to muster that up. This team has been able to do that with the win against Buffalo,” Ohio head coach Frank Solich said on Thursday.
“I expect we’re going to play very well in this ballgame, and we’re going to have to, to win it.”
NIU has lost four in a row, and with a second conference loss would find itself not in real contention for the West Division title for the first time in about 12 years. The Huskies will sell out in terms of effort on Saturday, and they’ll bring a ton of energy and desperation to the proceedings.
Ohio, meanwhile, is trying to get through a front-loaded first half of the schedule still in control of its own destiny. The Bobcats played ACC divisional contender Pitt, Conference USA divisional favorite Marshall, and Sun Belt Conference divisional favorite Louisiana over a 21-day stretch to wrap up non-conference play.
The Bobcats then began MAC play with a road showdown at the 2018 MAC East champ Buffalo, and conclude the gauntlet on Saturday with Northern Illinois — the 2018 West, and overall MAC, champion.
If Ohio can hold serve in a critical home game — OU has won 10 of the last 11 at home — then the Bobcats can head into the second half of the season still control of the divisional title chase. OU will have knocked off two of the perceived biggest games in conference play right off the bat, and can still bank on playing fellow East contenders Kent State and Miami at home.
It’s a swing game. A loss, given OU’s nature for early October clunkers — remember Central Michigan in 2017? — wouldn’t be a complete surprise. But what’s not is the fact that the last time Ohio started 2-0 in conference play (2016), it ended up in the MAC title game.
Games between OU and NIU tend to be close, and six of the last seven have been decided by seven points or less. Odds are Saturday’s edition could be another decided in the final five minutes.
IF Ohio can secure the win then the Bobcats can attack the second half of the season knowing they’re still standings despite a tough September.
From Solich to senior quarterback Nathan Rourke to just about any defensive player you talk to, the message has been simple. Ohio has yet to play its best football this season.
Can the Bobcats remain in contention until, and when, that finally happens?
Ohio (2-3, 1-0) vs. Northern Illinois (1-4, 0-1 MAC)
Ohio Offense vs. NIU Defense
The Huskies aren’t the TFL machines they were in both 2017 and ’18 — Sutton Smith and several more pieces from that front are gone — but NIU remains an above average defensive in the MAC.
Northern Illinois leads the MAC in passing defense (182.2 yards per game allowed), is second in total defense (362.4) and fourth in the MAC in yards per play allowed (5.9).
Remarkably, however, the Huskies aren’t making a lot of havoc plays. NIU has just five sacks on the season — the same as Ohio — and for a top-ranked pass defense the Huskies have a low number of interceptions (2) and pass breakups (9). Sophomore corners Jalen McKie and Antwain Walker have been good in aggressive man coverage on the outside, and NIU has been sound — not explosive — everywhere else.
NIU’s best trait is getting off the field on third down. The Huskies lead the MAC in third-down conversion percentage (28.1 percent allowed) and that’s produced by a unique third-down package. NIU will sometimes line up their entire front, standing up, at or near the line of scrimmage. The crowd will then split, rushing or dropping for pass coverage, at the snap. In some circles it’s called an ‘UFO’ defense — because the offense unable to identify who’s doing what pre-snap.
“Nobody is down in a stance. Everybody is up,” Ohio offensive coordinator Tim Albin said. “They’re all moving around.
“It’s going to be some chaotic stuff on third-and-long.”
Staying out of third-and-long, of course, is always a primary concern for OU and to date the Bobcats have been able to avoid a lot of them. Ohio leads the MAC in third-down conversions (47.0 percent), which sets up a simply, one-look statistic to watch for.
On the whole, Ohio’s offense has — in my opinion — been ahead of expectations. The Bobcats rank third in the MAC, behind red-hot Toledo and WMU, in several key metrics including yards per play (6.0), yards per carry (4.8) and yards per pass attempt (7.6).
The team totals — scoring, yards per game — are well off the record-setting pace of 2018, but that’s due in part to lack of opportunity. Whether it’s been OU’s awful TO ratio (MAC worst -7), or a defense not stout enough against the run at times, the Bobcats have been on the wrong side of time of possession and plays run most of the season.
Ohio is averaging just over 60 plays per game. That number needs to go up. One way OU wants to try to do just that is use more tempo.
The Bobcats tried some up-tempo — less time between plays — at Buffalo, particularly in the second half. It worked. Ohio has more yardage, more flow, and more rhythm when going faster. If not for two more turnovers, Ohio was on track for a 24-point half.
Albin said more tempo is something that OU fans should see more of.
“We thought it could be a big advantage for us. We’ve been trying to sprinkle it in,” he said. “We got away from it again (Louisiana), got in panic mode a little bit.
“It was good for us. It’s a change up. We’re going to continue to do it.”
OU will be relatively healthy on the offensive side of the ball. WR Tyler Tupa (foot) remains out, and WR Jerome Buckner (head injury at UB) is doubtful. But the Bobcats will have RB Julian Ross and C Steven Hayes available.
Albin wouldn’t declare a starter in either case, but was firm in his assertion that both would play. The Bobcats got by with O’Shaan Allison having a heavy work load at RB at UB, and Nick Sink has done a good job filling in for Hayes over the last three games.
Besides third down, the other number to watch for Ohio is turnovers. QB Nathan Rourke hasn’t had a ‘clean’ day in the last two weeks in that regard, with six turnovers in his last six quarters. He’s due for a big day, however, and OU is due to win the turnover battle. The ‘Cats haven’t had fewer turnovers than the opponent in a game this season.
When that number flips, if it does, you should see the offense flourish.
Who to watch: There’s a real opportunity this week for sophomore RB Julian Ross to have a big impact. To date, Ross has just 17 touches on the season, but he’s been sidelined since a shoulder injury in week 2 at Pittsburgh.
Ross is cleared to go, and with starter O’Shaan Allison fresh off a 27-carry effort in a physical game at Buffalo, I think Ohio will make an effort to get Ross in the game early. With OU’s run-first approach, there should be enough work to keep both backs in the flow of the game.
The Huskies have one of the best every-down linebackers in the MAC in fifth-year senior Antonio Jones-Davis (5-11, 220). He’ll play on the outside, the weak side slot most often, and is a ball-seeking missile. He notched 17 tackles last week against Ball State, and isn’t a liability in either rushing the passer or in coverage.
Jones-Davis is the kind of defensive player that has to be accounted for; he leads NIU this season with 39 tackles, 5.0 tackles for loss and 1.0 sacks. He’s also blocked a kick, and has an interception.
Northern Illinois offense vs Ohio defense
Ohio responded the way Defensive Coordinator Ron Collins hoped it would after the bye week.
The Bobcats were more sound in their run fits, more sure in their tackling, and fought for the line of scrimmage for four quarters at Buffalo — one of the best running teams in the MAC.
Now OU has to do it again, against a team that will be re-committed to run after losing sight of it over the first half of the season. And the ‘Cats might have to do it without several key pieces.
On the defensive front, DT starters Cole Baker and Brian Arp are questionable after lower leg injuries last week at UB. Backup DE Sam McKnight is in the same boat.
In the secondary, starting CB Jamal Hudson (hip) missed the Buffalo game and is also questionable for Saturday.
Can Ohio be sound against the run again with more than a third of the regular DL rotation possibly out?
“I hope so. But hope is not a good strategy around here,” Collins said.
“We’re getting guys prepared. If there’s certain guys that can’t play on Saturday then the next guy has to get ready to go. That’s the deal.
“We’ve got to trust and depend on those guys.”
‘Those guys’ include sophomore defensive tackles Marcus Coleman and Kai Caesar, who have played in rotation up front this season, and relative bit players so far in DTs Zach Burks and Kylen McCracken.
Ohio will be prepping for an NIU offense that looks dramatically different under first-year head coach Thomas Hammock than it did a year ago. So far, the Huskies are actually a pass-first team — running just 45 percent of the time — and the quarterback runs are nearly off the table.
New QB Ross Bowers — a grad transfer from Cal who started there in 2017 — has decent numbers (56.9 percent, 1,297 yards, 4 TDs, 4 INTs) in five games but it’s come at the expense of the run game.
Junior RB Tre Harbison (369 yards) remains a good workhorse kind of back, but with the Huskies passing more — and a top-heavy schedule — the production hasn’t followed. NIU ranks 11th in the MAC in rushing, and 11th in red zone offense (7 scores on a MAC-low 10 trips).
How much of that is the offense working out the kinds, and how much of it is the schedule though? NIU has road losses at Utah, at Nebraska and at Vanderbilt that skew the numbers.
As for QB runs, they’ve nearly disappeared. A year ago, NIU QB Marcus Childers ran for 169 yards on 23 carries as the Huskies rallied from a 21-9 fourth-quarter deficit to win 24-21.
But in 2019, NIU QBs have combined for 27 carries and negative-63 yards. Take out the 14 sacks allowed, and NIU QBs have 13 runs for a net gain of 28 yards.
The Bobcats are preparing for it, regardless.
“The quarterback beat us with his feet last year, really felt that way,” Collins said.
“This guy this year is doing a good job throwing the ball. He’s pretty athletic himself, and he’s not afraid to run, but it hasn’t been a feature of the deal yet,” Collins said. “We got to keep him in the pocket on passing downs.”
NIU is likely to try to establish Harbison. IF OU can hold up there, then it opens the door for more potential momentum plays.
And Ohio could use more of them. The Bobcats have just five sacks in five games, and have forced just three turnovers — after creating 32 a year ago.
Much like the offense, that turnover differential is the single biggest statistic haunting the team right now.
Who to watch: This is a no-brainer. If top DTs Cole Baker and Brian Arp can’t go, then it’s going to fall on the next pair — sophomore Marcus Coleman and sophomore Kai Casear — to get the job done in long stretches. The depth inside will be tested as junior Zach Burks and redshirt freshman Kylen McCracken have seen few reps this season.
Ohio was much better against the inside zone last week at Buffalo, but that was with Baker and Arp playing significant reps. If they’re out, that opens another potential avenue for NIU to try to exploit.
Ohio should be extra aware of the opposing tight ends this week. The Huskies have made it a point to work the middle areas of the field, and the usual crossers and boot actions, with their top two tight ends and both have been a vital part of an rejuvenated passing game. Senior Daniel Crawford (6-2, 250) has a team-high 19 receptions for 316 yards. Junior Mitchell Brinkman (6-3, 254) is third on the roster with 16 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns. The duo has been one of the best things for the NIU offense, which has struggled in a few areas.
Around the MAC
The last non-conference regular-season game of the season for the MAC takes place on Saturday when Central Michigan (3-3) hosts New Mexico State (0-6) in Mount Pleasant. The Chips starting QB has been suspended for an alleged positive test for a banned substance, but the MAC would love CMU to avoid an embarrassing non-con loss here.
The MAC has just seven wins against FBS teams outside the conference, lowest among CFB’s top 10 conferences.
In league play, two road teams are huge favorites in rivalry games. Toledo (4-1, 1-0 MAC) should cruise in the Battle of I-75 at Bowling Green (1-4, 0-1 MAC) and comes in as a whopping 26-point favorite. In the other rivalry bout, Kent State (2-3, 1-0 MAC) is favored by 14.5 points at Akron (0-5, 0-1 MAC) in the annual ‘Wagon Wheel’ game.
As close as the MAC typically is, I don’t see both games being the projected blowouts. It’s hard to see the Zips or BG beating anyone right now, but I think one of the two manages to at least throw a scare into the heavy favorites.
It’s do-or-die week for Eastern Michigan (3-2, 0-1 MAC), which welcomes Ball State (2-3, 1-0 MAC) to Ypsilanti. I had the Eagles pegged as a West Division contender, but an 0-2 start would KO those hopes before they began to take hold. The Cardinals are a slight (two-point) underdog.
In a game of keen interest to the Bobcats, Miami (2-3, 1-0 MAC) plays at Western Michigan (3-3, 1-1 MAC). I think the Broncos are better, but the RedHawks are coming off a bye week. OU is pulling for WMU here — and for Akron for that matter — but Miami stunned the Broncos last season. The RedHawks are two-touchdown underdogs, but it’ll be closer than that.
Buffalo (2-4, 0-2 MAC) gets a much-needed bye this week, and could be a real spoiler in the MAC East title race moving forward.
