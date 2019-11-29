CHEERS ...

- To the beginning of the holiday season. Everyone needs a reason to celebrate sometimes, and this is a perfect time for it.

- A new business in Nelsonville. The Pyrple Tyrtle is quirky and fun, filled with surprises. What a great way to brighten that portion of town.

- Ohio University became bowl eligible for the 11th straight season on Tuesday, with a 52-3 win against Akron. Here's to local recognition.

JEERS ...

- To unfriendly or demanding customers on Black Friday. Retail workers are already working the holiday, there's no reason to take out any frustration on them.

