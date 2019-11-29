CHEERS ...
- To the beginning of the holiday season. Everyone needs a reason to celebrate sometimes, and this is a perfect time for it.
- A new business in Nelsonville. The Pyrple Tyrtle is quirky and fun, filled with surprises. What a great way to brighten that portion of town.
- Ohio University became bowl eligible for the 11th straight season on Tuesday, with a 52-3 win against Akron. Here's to local recognition.
JEERS ...
- To unfriendly or demanding customers on Black Friday. Retail workers are already working the holiday, there's no reason to take out any frustration on them.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.