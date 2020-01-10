CHEERS ...
- To the continued mild winter. While likely a product of rapid climate change, it has been nice to enjoy the weather during the brief daylight hours this January.
JEERS ...
- To the Nelsonville Star Brick thieves. Not only is it unsavory to steal the sidewalks, the bricks are important to the region and should remain there as part of its character.
- To the end of the holidays. The winter stretches before us without any more extended holidays planned for the majority of folks, leaving us to remember fondly any happy moments over the winter holidays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.