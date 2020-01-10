CHEERS ...

- To the continued mild winter. While likely a product of rapid climate change, it has been nice to enjoy the weather during the brief daylight hours this January.

JEERS ...

- To the Nelsonville Star Brick thieves. Not only is it unsavory to steal the sidewalks, the bricks are important to the region and should remain there as part of its character.

- To the end of the holidays. The winter stretches before us without any more extended holidays planned for the majority of folks, leaving us to remember fondly any happy moments over the winter holidays.

