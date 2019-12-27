CHEERS ...

- To the mild, travel-friendly weather this winter holiday season. Although it’s not a “white Christmas” that songs are made of, it’s good to have safe weather for everyone traveling over the holidays.

- To the increase volunteer work and helping hands during this time of year. Hunger and poverty don’t know time, but as the weather turns harsher, it’s nice to see the community support each other.

JEERS ...

- To Grinch’s putting any damper on this year’s holiday season. We at the Athens Messenger hope you have a safe, peaceful and enjoyable winter, holiday season!

