CHEERS ...
To Joe Burrow. Whether you’re a sports person or not, it’s exciting to see an Athens County kid reach new heights of fame, fortune and success.
To every child — all 1,198 of them — having been chosen by a sponsor from the Athens County Children Services Santa Tree project. We wish that both the sponsors and children have the happiest of holidays.
To Ohio University’s Football team for reaching the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Go Bobcats!
