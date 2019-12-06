CHEERS . . .
To the upcoming holiday events planned across the county — indeed, across the world. With so much unrest around us, it's nice to have something pleasant to occupy our time with.
To increased funding for the Athens County Public Transit system and Athens On Demand Transit. This funding will help dozens of residents, if not hundreds, and will have a dramatic impact on the community.
JEERS . . .
To drug trafficking, such as that reported Monday by the Athens County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Smith said it best: "Drug dealers are not welcome within our communities."
