CHEERS ...

- To the GOAT, Joe Burrow. The Athens area could not be prouder of one of its athletes. Congratulations on a perfect season with a perfect ending. 

- To Gov. Mike DeWine's role in the Appalachian Regional Commission. The ARC provides much-needed support to Appalachia, and his role may bring added understanding and access to this organization.

JEERS ...

- To the upcoming traffic headache scheduled to begin March due to Richland Avenue construction work. Both pedestrians and motorists will have to go out of their way to avoid the Richland Avenue project on OU's campus this summer, so here's hoping it's worth it.

