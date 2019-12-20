CHEERS ...

- To the Athens County Food Pantry fundraiser. It truly demonstrates the power a platform can have, as the fundraiser has reached over $453,000 by Thursday afternoon. Here's hoping this funding helps local families not go hungry for a long time coming. 

- To the increase in arrests of drug traffickers throughout the county. Here's to the Athens County Sheriff's Office keeping Athens County safer.

JEERS ...

- To the thieves breaking into Athens businesses, as well as burglars in Nelsonville. Everyone is stretched thin near the holidays, but that's no reason to put this burden on your neighbors in such a forceful way.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments