When you’ve been around since the 19th century as The Athens Messenger has, you’re bound to change things up from time to time.
Sometimes this involves upgrading technology, as we did with installing new press equipment recently. Other times, it’s simply a matter of adjusting things for the purpose of having a fresh product.
We exist to inform residents about the news of the day, report on the latest box scores, and display the latest advertising and classified deals in our area. We also exist to entertain and showcase the communities in which we serve.
To that end, I’d like to briefly detail some recent efforts on our end to provide a better product to readers. As always, we welcome any suggestions on how we might improve the coverage, look and focus of our newspaper and website.
Community News — We believe strongly this is one of the most important components of our daily newspaper. The Community page highlights everything local: anniversaries, awards, honor roll recipients and much more. We need your help to make this section grow and thrive. Email us your news and photographs to community@athensmessenger.com or send items by mail to 9300 Johnson Road, Athens OH 45701.
Photo Galleries — From school events to festival parades, our photographers are usually seen at just about every community event in Athens County. Our newspaper is chock full of local photos (don’t miss our Sunday picture pages!), and we’re boosting our coverage through publishing more galleries on our website. If you haven’t already seen our recent galleries for Nelsonville Music Festival and the Athens Brick Criterium, you’re in for a treat at www.athensmessenger.com.
Fresh Design — We’ve been trying out different things with our front pages in recent months. When possible, we’re incorporating more color, more charts, more boxes, more quotes, more vibrancy to all of our pages.
Reach out to us if you have any suggestions, community items, story tips or general comments about our newspaper. We want to hear what you think.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.