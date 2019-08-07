It’s Athens County Fair Week! Last year, we ranked our favorite fair foods ... well, we like fair food so much, we’re ranking it again.
Intern Julie Ciotola
1. Funnel cake
2. Corn dog
3. Deep fried Oreos
4. Cotton candy
5. Shaved ice
Intern George Shillcock
1. Walking taco
2. Funnel cake
3. Mac and cheese bites
4. Cheesesteaks
5. Deep fried Oreos
Intern Delaney Murray
1. Any type of fried potatoes
2. Soft serve ice cream
3. Fried pickles
4. Elephant ears
5. Popcorn
Staff Journalist Sydney Dawes:
1. Funnel cake
2. French fries (preferably in the bucket)
3. Blooming onion
4. Corn dog
5. Giant turkey leg
Staff Journalist Heather Willard
1. Lemonade Shake-ups
2. Funnel Cakes
3. Churros
4. Soft pretzels
5. Fried Cookie Dough
Editor Tyler Buchanan
1. Kettle corn
2. Blooming onion
3. French fries
4. Soft pretzel (with creme cheese)
5. Funnel cake
Page Designer Andy Hudnall
1. Big T
2. Bucket fries
3. Mozzarella on a stick
4. Corn dog
5. Funnel cake
