Sometimes there are somewhat interesting non-federal holidays, and sometimes there are very important (and perhaps semi-made-up) non-federal holidays that require a great deal of attention. Today is one of those days, marked by National Cookie Day. We take our sweets very seriously here in the Messenger newsroom, and as such are dedicating this week's rankings to the sugary treats.
Staff journalist Heather Willard
1. Lavender
2. Snickerdoodles
3. Double chocolate chunk
4. Oreos
5. Oatmeal cranberry
Staff journalist Sydney Dawes
1. Classic chocolate chip cookies
2. White chocolate macadamia nut cookies
3. Sugar cookies
4. Peanut butter kiss cookies
5. Mint chocolate chip cookies
