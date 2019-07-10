Film legend Tom Hanks turns 63 years old on Wednesday. To celebrate, we are ranking our favorite films he has starred in.
Staff reporter Heather Willard
1. Sleepless in Seattle
2. The Post
3. The Green Mile
4. Cloud Atlas
5. You’ve Got Mail
Editor Tyler Buchanan
1. The Terminal
2. Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close
3. A League of Their Own
4. Charlie Wilson’s War
5. Cast Away
Student Intern Delaney Murray
1. The Green Mile
2. Forrest Gump
3. Toy Story
4. The Polar Express
5. Philadelphia
Staff reporter Sydney Dawes
1. Philadelphia
2. Forrest Gump
3. Catch Me If You Can
4. Saving Private Ryan
5. Toy Story
Student Intern Julie Ciotola
1. Saving Private Ryan
2. Toy Story
3. The Green Mile
4. Forrest Gump
5. The Post
