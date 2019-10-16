Today is Dictionary Day, so choose your words wisely. This weird holiday is observed each year to honor Noah Webster, the creator of the American Dictionary. We’re ranking our favorite new words just recently added to the Oxford English Dictionary
Messenger Editor Tyler Buchanan
1. Whatev — Used to indicate that the speaker is disinclined to engage with, or is indifferent to, the matter
2. Sumfin — Something
3. Amotivational — Lacking motivation, purpose, or direction
4. Belly boating — Fishing from a belly boat
5. Chillax — To calm down and relax
6. Chirpse — To flirt with (a person)
7. Cock-a-doodle-dooing — The crowing of a cockerel or rooster
8. Begrudgery — Envy or resentment of another’s success, happiness, wealth, etc.
9. Sattu — Flour made from a mixture of roasted and ground pulses and cereals such as barley and gram.
10. Puckerbrush — Dense, tangled undergrowth or scrub consisting of invasive shrubs and small trees.
Courier Editor Sydney Dawes
1. Amberiferous — Designating a rock or sedimentary deposit containing amber. Also: designating a region in which deposits of amber occur.
2. Begrudgery — Envy or resentment of another’s success, happiness, wealth, etc.; reluctance to give praise or show admiration.
3. Chomper — A person who, or an animal or thing which, bites, chews, crushes, or eats something, esp. vigorously or greedily.
4. Nomophobia — Aversion to or fear of laws or rules; Anxiety about not having access to a mobile phone or mobile phone services.
5. Padawan — In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films: an apprentice Jedi.
6. Promposal — An invitation to be someone’s date to a school prom.
7. Shaliach tzibur — A person responsible for leading the communal worship of a synagogue; a cantor or precentor
8. Shave ice — In Hawaii: a frozen dessert or refreshment made with finely-shaved ice and flavoured syrup or other sweet ingredients
9. Simi-dimi — Elaborate or meaningless ritual; superstition; mumbo-jumbo
10. Sumptin — Something
Staff journalist Heather Willard
1. Nomophobia — Anxiety about not having access to a mobile phone or mobile phone services
2. Amotivational — Lacking motivation, purpose, or direction
3. Whatev — Used to indicate that the speaker is disinclined to engage with, or is indifferent to, the matter
4. Slasto — A slate-like shale used (often in irregularly-shaped pieces) for paving, flooring, and tiling
5. Manhattanhenge — A phenomenon in which the sun rises or sets in alignment with the streets that run east to west on the street grid of Manhattan, New York City
6. Stuffie — North American colloquial; a stuffed toy.
7. Lightsabre — In the fictional universe of the Star Wars films, a weapon resembling a sword, but having a destructive beam of light in place of a blade.
8. Fidcock — The penis
9. Fakie — Colloquial for an artificial substitute for something; a fake or false fingernail, eyelash, etc.
10. Cockbawd: A pimp or procurer; especially a man who runs a brothel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.