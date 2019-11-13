Our nation’s veterans have served our country, and inspired countless stories of their feats. In recognition of Veterans Day and the continued service of many men and women across the globe, we are ranking our favorite films depicting, at least in some way, the U.S. Armed Forces.

Staff journalist Heather Willard

1. Forrest Gump (1994)

2. Top Gun (1986)

3. The Imitation Game (2014)

4. Atonement (2007)

5. The Pianist (2002)

Editor Tyler Buchanan

1. The Great Escape (1963)

2. A Few Good Men (1992)

3. Stripes (1981)

4. Pearl Harbor (2001)

5. Full Metal Jacket (1987)

Staff journalist Sydney Dawes

1. Forrest Gump (1994)

2. The Patriot (2000)

3. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

4. Glory (1989)

5. Hacksaw Ridge (2016)

